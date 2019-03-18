Michigan Wolverines Football: Defensive End Reuben Jones To Transfer
Michigan defensive end Reuben Jones announced his intentions to transfer from Michigan this afternoon via Twitter.
The decision did not come as a surprise, seeing as how he had entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal and was exploring his options.
Jones will be a fifth-year senior in 2019, and therefore will be eligible to play immediately at whichever schools he chooses to head to.
The Lakeland, Fla., native made a minimal impact during his four years in Ann Arbor, playing in just 16 career games, and only five in 2018.
On top of that, Jones accumulated just seven tackles and one TFL throughout his career.
This was his departing message on Twitter:
I want to say thank you to the University of Michigan,it was a blessing and Go blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/FiPwXsQdgE— Reuben jones (@ImDatDude44) March 18, 2019
---
