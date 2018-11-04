In the AP poll, Michigan jumped one spot to No. 4. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 after defeating Northwestern 31-21, Ohio State stayed at No. 8 after defeating Nebraska 36-31, Penn State fell seven spots to No. 21 and Michigan stayed at No. 24 after defeating Maryland 24-3.

Michigan also rose one spot in the Amway Coaches poll to No. 4 after LSU lost to Alabama. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3, Ohio State rose one spot to No. 7 and Penn State fell seven spots to No. 20.

In the S&P+ rankings, Michigan moved up one spot to No. 3. Notre Dame stayed at No. 6, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 9, Penn State fell two spots to No. 12, Wisconsin jumped up four spots to No. 13

In the CBS power rankings, the Wolverines jumped up one spot to No. 4. In the Sagarin rankings, Michigan jumped up one spot to No. 3. In ESPN's FPI, the Wolverines stayed at No. 4.