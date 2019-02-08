After leading the charge in the recruitment of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill (and several other recruitments, including Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All), Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has been named one of the nation's top 25 recruiters of 2019 by Rivals.com.

Hill made national headlines when he committed to U-M in September, only to flip to Alabama three months later in early December.

Moore and the rest of the Wolverine staff never relented in their pursuit, however, and their efforts paid off when the five-star flipped back to the Wolverines on Dec. 19 during the early signing period.

"It was not a deep group signed by Sherrone Moore in his first year with Michigan, but the Wolverines' tight ends coach pulled off one of the biggest moves of the Early Signing Period," Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt explained.

"Moore had fought off the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Georgia to get five-star safety Daxton Hill's commitment in September, and then had to fight again for Hill when he flipped to Alabama on December 8.

"Right after the Early Signing Period opened, Hill sent his letter of intent to Michigan. Of course, Moore also had to look out for his own position, and he found one of the best flex tight ends in the country when he convinced four-star Erick All to sign with the Wolverines."

Interestingly enough, only four other Big Ten coaches made Rivals' list — Mike Hart (Indiana), Ryan Held (Nebraska), Ja'Juan Seider (Penn State) and JaMarcus Shephard (Purdue).

This past year was Moore's first full recruiting cycle with the Maize and Blue, after being hired away from Central Michigan in January of 2018.

The 33-year old played offensive guard at Oklahoma from 2006-07, before getting his coaching career started at Louisville from 2009-13, and then eventually CMU from 2014-17.

Moore's efforts on the recruiting trail helped lead Michigan to not only the No. 10 class in the country, but also the top haul in the Big Ten.