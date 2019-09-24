He also had a key catch called back when Michigan was still in the game, a diving grab for a first down that was somehow overturned. It was the latest failure in a number of them by Big Ten officials.

Michigan’s Ronnie Bell provided some of the Wolverines’ best plays in a 35-14 loss at Wisconsin, including a 68-yard catch and run on U-M’s first play.

Yeah, I caught the ball. It’s all right, though,” Bell said Tuesday. “Nobody ever told me what I did wrong or didn’t do. I just know some things don’t always go your way. People make mistakes. It is what it is.”



It seemed to take the wind out of the Wolverines’ sails. The offense didn’t score in the first half and only managed two touchdowns, both after U-M was down 35-14.

“I don’t know if it was necessarily deflating, but it was weird because I remember going to the sideline, someone was like, did you catch it? I was like, yeah. Then they were like, they’re reviewing It. I’m like, reviewing what?

“It wasn’t deflating but confusing for me because I knew I caught the ball. It happens.”

Bell, of course, got a number of texts and tweets about it after the game. His biggest concern, however, was how he and his teammates could improve.

“The big thing we talked about was being physical,” he said of Tuesday’s practice. “I felt like the all-around thing today was being physical and attacking the day. Kind of getting into rhythm, falling in love with what we do, taking care of business.

“Just build. We’ve got to grow, learn from it, get better from what happened this past week. We can’t do the same thing over; can’t let the same things beat you twice.”

They’re close, he insisted, even if it hasn’t looked like it on Saturdays.