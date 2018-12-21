Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Experts Break Down 2019 Class
With the first two days of the Early Signing Day done, the Wolverine.com talked with four recruiting analysts to see what they think of Michigan's 2019 class.
What is the strength of this class?
Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney: Loading up on the offensive line was an important focus and the Wolverines did well with six commits. Michigan did a good job of going to Ohio for four-star Nolan Rumler, getting four-star Trevor Keegan out of Illinois and dipping into the Southeast for Trente Jones. The Wolverines needed to improve there and they loaded up.
Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: That’s the strength really, the depth and the way they’ve reloaded at some of these positions.
Longtime national recruiting expert Tom Lemming: The strength is the defensive backs. They’ve got some pretty good ones, guys that I liked. I loved DJ Turner and Jalen Perry, two kids out of Georgia that I’ve seen the last couple of years.
Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt: The offensive line is the strength of that class. They have both depth and talent that they’ve added at the line. They maybe don’t have a true left tackle. All four of the other positions are extremely strong and I think I think it’s a really strong unit that they’re bringing in on the offensive line.
