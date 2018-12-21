Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney: Loading up on the offensive line was an important focus and the Wolverines did well with six commits. Michigan did a good job of going to Ohio for four-star Nolan Rumler, getting four-star Trevor Keegan out of Illinois and dipping into the Southeast for Trente Jones. The Wolverines needed to improve there and they loaded up.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: That’s the strength really, the depth and the way they’ve reloaded at some of these positions.

Longtime national recruiting expert Tom Lemming: The strength is the defensive backs. They’ve got some pretty good ones, guys that I liked. I loved DJ Turner and Jalen Perry, two kids out of Georgia that I’ve seen the last couple of years.

Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt: The offensive line is the strength of that class. They have both depth and talent that they’ve added at the line. They maybe don’t have a true left tackle. All four of the other positions are extremely strong and I think I think it’s a really strong unit that they’re bringing in on the offensive line.