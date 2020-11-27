Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: O-Line Shakeup, McNamara & More
Tackling several of the week's biggest questions heading into Saturday's game with 0-5 Penn State.Has Michigan found its quarterback, or is it too early to say for sure?CHRIS BALAS: Too early to sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news