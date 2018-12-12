Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

According to a statement from Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf, sophomore running back O'Maury Samuels has been dismissed from the football program.

No information was given as to why.

Samuels came to Michigan as a four-star running back from New Mexico, but never lived up to the hype during his time in Ann Arbor.

After receiving eight carries for just 13 yards as a freshman in 2017, there were hopes he'd make at least somewhat of a contribution this season.

He wound up fourth-string (at best) on the depth chart, however, behind the likes of senior Karan Higdon and juniors Chris Evans and Tru Wilson, and only carried 13 times for 66 yards, all of which came in blowouts.

With Higdon graduating and no clear apparent at the position heading into next year, an opportunity for playing time in 2019 would seemingly have been likely for Samuels, but that obviously won't come to fruition.

The sophomore's dismissal leaves Evans, Wilson, current freshman Christian Turner and incoming freshman Zach Charbonnet as seemingly the top backs on the roster in 2019.