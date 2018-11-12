Michigan’s victory at Rutgers on Saturday was its ninth in a row, a feat the program had not accomplished since beginning 9-0 in 2016.

Each victory has moved U-M one step closer to a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, but the players insisted it’s still ‘one game at a time’ and business as usual this afternoon at Schembechler Hall.

“The team as a whole is so focused on each individual week,” junior tight end Sean McKeon explained. “It might sound cliché to take it game by game, but that’s what we’ve been doing.

“We’re not worried about what’s down the road. We obviously know Ohio State is coming up, but we’re not focused on them right now."