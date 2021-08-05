Michigan Wolverines Football's Gattis Has 'Faith & Trust’ In Cade McNamara

“Quarterback battles are always hard because typically we see quarterabcks go in different directions … that’s not the chemistry we have here. Our players have really embraced each other. It’s a brotherhood in the locker room. They are there helping each other, teaching each other.”

“Overall, the position group is pulling itself to the top of one of our best position groups on the team,” Gattis said. “Usually in times where there’s competition, there’s separation. That’s not the case because of how good that room is. They’re pulling each other along.

All three have been working together to make sure they’re each prepared should they have a situation like last year’s, when injuries took their toll.

If there’s a quarterback competition in the Michigan Wolverines football building this year, it’s not evident just yet. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara has taken the reins and run despite being pushed by frosh J.J. McCarthy and transfer Alan Bowman, having shown great leadership.

McNamara and McCarthy taught Bowman the entire offense the moment he arrived on campus, Gattis noted. He credited quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss with helping develop that culture and for the “special leadership” the two quarterbacks showed.

Though there’s not a ton of experience in the room, Gattis noted, it feels like there is — and it starts with McNamara.

“Although we don’t have what some would consider a returning starter, we feel good about the depth,” Gattis continued. “To see Cade take over this team, to see his leadership — obviously, people saw him last year fill in and bring our team back in certain situations, but how the team gravitated to him … they saw his leadership, his command of the offense.

“That's what you want from a quarterback — someone that is going to be your signal caller; someone that is going to be your most impactful leader. He makes everyone around him better, and we have 100 percent faith and trust in him. I think that’s exciting from an offensive coordinator standpoint, an offensive standpoint.”

Ditto the depth at receiver and running back, he added. He mentioned A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson as two young players likely to emerge, while transfer Daylen Baldwin looks to be an outstanding addition.

“The guys really love him,” he said. “Every time I walk past one of the meeting rooms upstairs, he’s in there learning from players that have been here. He did a tremendous job this summer when he came to work out, which led to the opportunity to earn a scholarship here.

"He just played his spring football season [at Jackson State]. He’s done a tremendous job getting acclimated to our program, a tremendous job in the weight room with Coach [Ben] Herbert. I’m really excited about him and the talent he has. Guys have taken him in to the brotherhood.”

At running back, redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins is the ‘bell cow’ of the offense, Gattis added.

“He’s a guy that needs the football,” Gattis said. “And Blake Corum … he’s a special talent. In fact, I don’t think a lot of people were able to see last year just how special Blake is, because he was a true freshman. To see his growth that he’s had in one year, and then add Donovan Edwards …”

The latter, a true freshman, is exactly what a five-star should look like and will play early, Gattis noted. He also gave a nod to frosh Tavi Dunlap, who many say has exceeded expectations, and frosh tight end Louis Hansen.

Overall, he insists there’s not a position group he doesn’t like.

“We’ve had some young players … [tight end] Erick All through Roman Wilson. The A.J. Hennings of the world got valuable experience,” he said. “I truly believe this year is a time they will show and display the kind of skillset we know they have in this building.”