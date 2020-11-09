Harbaugh has 1.5 years remaining on his contract and has said there were "bigger fish to fry" than extension talk when previously asked about the subject. On Monday, he refused to clarify much other than to stand on his actions.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh was asked flat out Monday if he still wanted to be the coach at U-M. His response created more questions than answers, though he answered "yeah" ... followed by a lot more.

"It's about your willingness and interest to listen to what they say. I don't really have anything to say because I don't have any real interest in listening to that stuff," he said of people speculating on his future. "I think you know me by now. I always like letting the actions speak for what you have to say. I've always thought this ... that your action speaks so loudly that people can't even hear what you're saying. So ... I'll let the actions speak as they always have in the past."

Asked if that meant he wanted to be at Michigan for a long time and if those were the actions people should be interpreting, he responded, "yeah. Those are the actions."

"No matter what I say to you ... I've been here almost 5.5, six years. I've experienced this, no matter what I say, the next day something else is said or the next year the same thing comes up."

"No matter what I tell you tomorrow somebody else will be written by somebody else. I'm going to let my actions speak loudly. Hopefully, you know me, my actions have been consistent."

"So you want to be here for how long?" he was asked.

"We've been doing this for six years," he said. "That's my point. I'm not answering that question. Our focus is win the next game. You write whatever article you want, because that's what's been happening the last five and a half years since the day I got here."