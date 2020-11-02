Michigan Football - Safeties Coach Bob Shoop Not Coaching On Field
As reported yesterday, first-year Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop is not currently coaching his group in a hands-on capacity. U-M spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed the news in a statement today.
"Bob Shoop is not working with the team in an on-field coaching capacity at this time," he said. "He is performing team-related duties remotely.
"In consideration of his privacy interests, we will have no further comment."
Shoop was Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach at Mississippi State for two seasons (2018-19), where he was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award given to college football's top assistant coach in his first year. He coordinated units to top-25 total defense rankings six times in the last nine seasons and was named 2018 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year and FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2009 while at William and Mary, and was also a finalist for the Broyles Award that season.
Watch for more on this story if and when it develops.
