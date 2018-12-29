Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

The end to Michigan’s season proved anything but peachy.

A depleted crew of Wolverines endured a second-half capitulation against a more capable, more prepared and perhaps more motivated Florida squad, 41-15, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Michigan (10-3) trailed only 13-10 at the half, and gave no real hint of the second-half horror to come. Huge turnovers, defensive attrition and zero offense in the second half doomed the Wolverines to an avalanche of ineffectiveness in a third straight bowl loss.

“It was a combination of things,” Jim Harbaugh offered. “It started out not picking up in the third-and-short and the fourth-and-very-short. That hurt. That hurt one drive. We were moving the ball at times and close to getting into a rhythm, but we didn't get the run game going effectively enough. Or the passing game, the protection, and the rhythm in that area to make it — we got outplayed, really, on that side of the ball. Florida did a nice job defensively. “Defensively, it was really the same story. We didn't play as well. We had some had missed calls, adjustments. We left a couple receivers wide open, some things that we don't normally do.”

Big plays and huge turnarounds destroyed Michigan’s chances. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson’s numbers appeared okay on the surface (22-for-36 for 236 yards and a touchdown), but a pair of second-half interceptions turned into 14 Florida second-half points.

A running game devoid of an opted-out senior captain tailback rushed for 77 yards. A defense decimated by defections prior to the game and injuries during it wound up getting peppered for a second straight game.

The Gators (10-3) rushed for 257 yards and three TDs, while its quick defense pitched a second-half shutout. The Wolverines’ only points of the second half came on a safety off a blocked punt.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks went 13-for-23 throwing for 173 yards and a touchdown, while Franks rushed for an additional 74 yards. Three second-half TD plays of 20 or more yards by the Gators piled on in the lopsided loss, all the more when U-M couldn’t score.

“We knew they were going to be fast and athletic, bring the pressure,” Patterson said. “They’ve got a lot of good players on the defense.”

The Wolverines missed a big opportunity on their first possession, portending the struggles to come. A booth review wiped out an originally ruled 46-yard touchdown on a jet sweep by freshman tailback Christian Turner, noting his foot clipped the sideline by a fraction of an inch. That cost U-M, when Florida stuffed sophomore fullback Ben Mason on fourth-and-inches at the Gators’ 38.

The miss left the door open for Florida taking a 3-0 lead on Evan McPherson’s 21-yard field goal at 5:37 of the first quarter. A 41-yard pass from Franks to Van Jefferson put the Gators on the Michigan 3, but U-M’s defense dug in and denied the touchdown.

Patterson then went to work with his sophomore receivers, taking the Wolverines 75 yards in nine plays for the go-ahead touchdown. He hit Nico Collins on an 11-yard igniter on third-and-10, then unloaded a 41-yard bomb to Collins down the left sideline.

The junior quarterback finished the drive off with a perfect back-shoulder toss for a nine-yard touchdown to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones. The aerial assault gave the Wolverines a 7-3 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter.

The Gators struck right back, but again couldn’t put it in the end zone. Franks floated a 31-yard jump ball down the middle to Josh Hammond, igniting a march from the Florida 25 to Michigan’s 14. But the Wolverines forced McPherson into a 26-yard field goal, pulling Florida within one, 7-6, 2:38 into the second quarter.