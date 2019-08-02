Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Questions As Practice Starts Today
Jim Harbaugh enters his fifth season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football team with perhaps his best team yet, but it’s not one without question marks.
Personnel-wise, there are a few positions that still haven’t been settled. Right tackle is one, and as has been reported many times, it’s neck-and-neck between redshirt sophomores Andrew Stueber and Jalen Mayfield. Running back is the other, but senior guard Ben Bredeson noted even the backs deep on the depth chart — those who were featured most this spring along with veteran Tru Wilson due to injuries to redshirt frosh Christian Turner and true freshman Zach Charbonnet — ran well behind a line that cut a lot of weight collectively and moved better as a result.
Final night together before we get this thing started. 2019 Wolverine training camp starts tomorrow. This group ready to attack the process necessary for success. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/1aXK0Kirgl— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) August 2, 2019
“The best part of it is if you have such an experienced offensive line that you can move people around, make enough holes, so it should be able to compensate for not having the most experienced running backs,” Bredeson said. “It’s just going to happen over time.
“You can only get experience by doing things. The more reps we can get those guys in with us, seeing the holes, how they’re going to develop … it’s only going to be better for everybody”.
