Jim Harbaugh enters his fifth season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football team with perhaps his best team yet, but it’s not one without question marks.

Personnel-wise, there are a few positions that still haven’t been settled. Right tackle is one, and as has been reported many times, it’s neck-and-neck between redshirt sophomores Andrew Stueber and Jalen Mayfield. Running back is the other, but senior guard Ben Bredeson noted even the backs deep on the depth chart — those who were featured most this spring along with veteran Tru Wilson due to injuries to redshirt frosh Christian Turner and true freshman Zach Charbonnet — ran well behind a line that cut a lot of weight collectively and moved better as a result.