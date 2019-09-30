"His rehab is coming along faster than we first expected. We'll see," Harbaugh said of McKeon.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey remains doubtful after suffering a concussion against Wisconsin and missing last week's 52-0 blowout of Rutgers. Junior linebacker Josh Ross is doubtful, as well, while senior tight end Sean McKeon would probably be questionable.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines are 3-1 entering a pivotal home game with Iowa, but his football team is banged up heading into the contest.

Redshirt junior Nick Eubanks played a bigger role Saturday, and though his blocking still needs work, he did catch a couple of passes. Redshirt freshman Luke Schoonmaker and true freshman Erick All both played a lot in McKeon's absence, as well, with mixed results.



"Luke and Erick, the good news is that they're playing all-out. They're making some mistakes at times, but they're going full speed while they're making them, which has cost us a couple of times ... blocking the wrong guys down at the goal line," Harbaugh said. "The learning and understanding, it's not too big for them.

"They're not the types to get small or hide. They're all-out. They're attacking; they're hungry and have a smile on their face with a 'put me in coach' type of attitude, which is great. We'll get the other things fixed."

Redshirt freshman Cam McGrone stepped in for Ross, and though he only managed one tackle, his presence was known. He was all over the field and got pressure on the quarterback while blitzing.

"Cam McGrone ... really good," Harbaugh said. "I think [junior end] Kwity Paye, if you had to single out one person on the defense to give a game ball to, it wouldl be Kwity Paye. If there was an honorable mention category or a second game ball to be given out, it would be Cam McGrone.

"He took another step in everything. Physical play, eye discipline, tackling, pressure on the quarterback, blitz pattern has been really good. The speed keeps showing up ... [he's] really good."

Freshman Zach Charbonnet was "limited" at running back against Wisconsin and again last week, notching only five carries. Redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins was the beneficiary, earning more carries last week (though his best success came in mop-up duty).

"We're limiting his carries ...not really, but how many plays he's actually in there. You don't always know whether it's going to be a run or a throw, depending on the play," Harbaugh said. "I like the fact that you could split it up, maybe 20-20-20 and maybe a few for a fourth guy.

"Zach played really well. Christian Turner played really well in this game and had some fine runs. Hassan Haskins really played well. We've been watching Hassan making strides in practice and to see him play that way in the game ... he has really come on. We're excited about the way he played."

Redshirt junior Mike Dwumfour returned to the lineup for the first time since the opener and provided some help against the run and in interior pass rush.

"The group challenged was the inside guys, and Mike Dwumfour really stepped up and gave some energy in pass rush that was really helpful to the defense," Harbaugh said.



