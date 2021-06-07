Michigan Wolverines Football: Shaun Nua Identifies DL Standouts, Talks Line
DETROIT — Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua was out and about and watching recruits at the Wayne State football camp Monday … and it was glorious. There were people shaking hands and hugging, talking face to face, and Nua was in his element.
“So awesome,” he said. “It’s not just [about] recruits, but human beings. It’s nice to have interactions and conversations, shake hands and hug people. It’s so awesome.
“I feel like I’m rusty right now. I’m still good at saying hello to people, but you forget 48 hours [on visits] go by fast. It’s a good reminder to get back into the game of recruiting.”
He hosted a big one this weekend in USC transfer Jay Toia, and while he couldn’t discuss it, the pictures, etc. painted a portrait of a successful weekend. It will be a busy month that way from camps to hosting recruits, etc. — “non-stop,” Nua noted — and then preparation for the season.
Nua’s group will be one under the microscope after last year, when the Michigan front got pushed around. Redshirt freshman Mazi Smith and sophomore Chris Hinton are two that need to make huge strides, and Nua has faith that they will.
“I’m looking for them to make plays … get out there and be leaders,” he said. “They are ready to take over that leadership role and take over games. I look for them to dominate each day while we are waiting for game day to start …
“It’s a different philosophy, just from the size of player and all that stuff, but same concept … us trying to disrupt the offense. It may be a little different in what you want from player size and all that … but run to the ball and be fundamentally and technically sound and try to take those damn RPOs out of the way.”
They’re off to a good start, he noted, but the next few months will be huge. They’ve buried their heads in their playbooks, though, and seem ready to get after it.
“Mazi Smith I wouldn’t say is young — he’s been here a couple years now — but he’s probably the guy that’s stood out a lot,” he said. “Chris Hinton, you think he’s a veteran because he’s played a lot, but he’s still young. He’s got a lot going on, too, but they’re doing a good job of staying hungry.
“Mike Morris, David Ojabo, all those guys … be disruptive up front. The vocabulary might be different, but be physical up front, disruptive against the pass and stop the run.”
NOTES
• Junior Aidan Hutchinson has gotten off to a good start playing with his hand off the ground in more of an outside linebacker position, Nua said.
“It’s a little different just because it’s a different scheme [under new D.C. Mike Macdonald]. There are different things you ask them to look for … what their vision allows them to see when they’re standing up,” Nua said. “It’s the same concept. You’ve just got to find the ball, set the edge and make sure you find that ball.”
He’s taken to it well, he added.
“One hundred percent [fits him]. That’s the beauty about Aidan,” he said. “He so versatile he can play whatever position we ask him to.”
• Freshmen Rayshaun Benny and Ike Iwunnah have a chance to crack the two-deep, and they might need them.
“There’s a couple spots we need them to really pick it up; they’ve got to really take advantage of the next couple months,” Nua said. “They’ve got a good chance of making a good run for at least a primary backup role. I’m excited to see what they can do. They’re already rolling right now.
“I’m happy where we’re at, but we really need these next couple months. We really need them to take advantage so they can make it a solid depth.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook