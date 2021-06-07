Michigan Wolverines Football: Shaun Nua Identifies DL Standouts, Talks Line

DETROIT — Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua was out and about and watching recruits at the Wayne State football camp Monday … and it was glorious. There were people shaking hands and hugging, talking face to face, and Nua was in his element. “So awesome,” he said. “It’s not just [about] recruits, but human beings. It’s nice to have interactions and conversations, shake hands and hug people. It’s so awesome. “I feel like I’m rusty right now. I’m still good at saying hello to people, but you forget 48 hours [on visits] go by fast. It’s a good reminder to get back into the game of recruiting.” He hosted a big one this weekend in USC transfer Jay Toia, and while he couldn’t discuss it, the pictures, etc. painted a portrait of a successful weekend. It will be a busy month that way from camps to hosting recruits, etc. — “non-stop,” Nua noted — and then preparation for the season.

Michigan Wolverines football tackle Mazi Smith was a spring standout. (Brandon Brown)

Nua’s group will be one under the microscope after last year, when the Michigan front got pushed around. Redshirt freshman Mazi Smith and sophomore Chris Hinton are two that need to make huge strides, and Nua has faith that they will. “I’m looking for them to make plays … get out there and be leaders,” he said. “They are ready to take over that leadership role and take over games. I look for them to dominate each day while we are waiting for game day to start … “It’s a different philosophy, just from the size of player and all that stuff, but same concept … us trying to disrupt the offense. It may be a little different in what you want from player size and all that … but run to the ball and be fundamentally and technically sound and try to take those damn RPOs out of the way.”