Arizona State and former Navy defensive line coach Shaun Nua is officially the program’s new defensive line coach. He replaces Greg Mattison, who left to become co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, and joins U-M after spending one season at ASU.

“Shaun is a rising star in the coaching profession,” Harbaugh said in a release. “He is well-respected among his peers, relates well with the student-athletes that he mentors and brings great passion and energy to his work. We are excited to have Shaun join our defensive coaching staff and work daily with our defensive linemen. Michigan football looks forward to having Shaun, Hilary, and their children, Losi, Kelina and Malia, join our University family.”



Nua spent six seasons coaching the defensive line at the U.S. Naval Academy (2012-17) prior to his time in Tempe. The Midshipmen compiled a 52-27 (.658) record during his tenure and earned a bowl berth each season, winning four of those postseason games.

Nua began his coaching career at BYU, where he played defensive end from 2002-04, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior. He appeared in 23 games, playing in 12 contests as a junior and 11 games as a senior, recording 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his final two seasons.

He graduated from BYU in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in youth and family recreation and later earned his master’s degree in recreation management in 2013.

After finishing at BYU, Nua was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in the NFL, including three with the Steelers, and spent his final year with the Buffalo Bills. He was a member of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL winning team in 2006.

A native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, Nua transferred to BYU from Eastern Arizona Junior College, where he earned Junior College All-American honors. He prepped at Tafuna High School in Tafuna, American Samoa.

Shaun Nua Bio

Hometown: Pago Pago, American Samoa

High School: Tafuna

College: BYU (2005)

Wife: Hilary

Children: Losi, Kelina and Malia

Shaun Nua’s Bowl Experience

Arizona State: 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

BYU: 2009 Las Vegas Bowl, 2010 New Mexico Bowl, 2011 Armed Forces Bowl

U.S. Naval Academy: 2012 Fight Hunger Bowl, 2013 Armed Forces Bowl, 2014 Poinsettia Bowl, 2015 Military Bowl, 2016 Armed Forces Bowl, 2017 Military Bowl

Shaun Nua’s Coaching Experience

Year Team Position

2009 BYU Intern (Defense)

2010-11 BYU Graduate Assistant (Defense)

2012-17 U.S. Naval Academy Defensive Line

2018 Arizona State Defensive Line