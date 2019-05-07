Josh Gattis served as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last season. (AP Images)

With Michigan's spring practices now having wrapped up, we have a vivid idea of what the offensive depth chart will look like heading into the 2019 season. New coordinator Josh Gattis has been hired to run his up tempo, no huddle scheme, and appears to have a plethora of talent at his disposal at just about every single position. We take our best guess at what Michigan's depth chart will look like heading into the 2019 season, as well as the biggest strength and most significant question marks at every position:

Quarterback — Shea Patterson (senior)

Shea Patterson played his first two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss. (AP Images)

Backup: Dylan McCaffrey (redshirt sophomore) Biggest Strength: The position's overall talent and depth. Michigan is in the best shape at quarterback it has been in a long, long time, thanks to the talent head coach Jim Harbaugh has stockpiled at the position. Patterson returns after starting the entire 2018 season and throwing for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven picks, while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. He is expected to win the starting job once again in 2019, but a large reason the unit is in such good shape is because of the depth behind him, most notably in the form of McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Joe Milton. McCaffrey showed immense potential while playing in six games last year (two touchdown passes, 9.9 yards per carry), and most believe the offense would still run just fine with him at the helm. Harbaugh made it clear at the start of spring that Patterson "won't be able to put his feet up and relax" and still expect to hold onto the starting job, because of the talent and potential both McCaffrey and Milton possess. Biggest Question Mark: How the unit adjusts to offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' new offense. This may seem a bit nitpicky, but it's difficult to find any question marks/flaws with this group. Gattis' up tempo, no huddle scheme is quite the change from the system the club ran last year under Harbaugh and Pep Hamilton, but the quarterbacks have picked it up very well according to the coaching staff during the spring. Patterson actually revealed that the offense is similar to the no huddle attack he ran during his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., so it's clear he has some familiarity and past experience with it. The ability for the unit to lead the club to victories in Michigan's biggest games could also have been tabbed as a "question mark" here, but that too would be a bit nitpicky when considering Patterson was far from the Wolverines' biggest issue in losses to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Florida. Simply put, it's hard to find weaknesses here, which speaks to the outstanding shape the position is in heading into 2019.

Running Back — Christian Turner (redshirt freshman)

Christian Turner came to Michigan as a three-star recruit from Buford, Georgia. (Per Kjeldsen)

Backup: Zach Charbonnet (freshman) Biggest Strength: The potential that Turner and Charbonnet each possess. When "potential" is a position's biggest strength, it's easy to understand why it's arguably the biggest concern on the entire team heading into 2019. Yes, Turner flashed what he's capable of last season when he played in three games as a freshman (specifically on his 46-yard touchdown run that was called back in the Peach Bowl against Florida), but it's still difficult to predict what the team will get out of him in 2019. He averaged 4.8 yards on 20 carries last year, and position coach Jay Harbaugh has raved about both he and Charbonnet ever since the latter arrived on campus. Turner's narrative actually fits Charbonnet to a tee as well — talented and loaded with potential, but yet to prove it at the college level. The running back stable also has senior Tru Wilson in it, who will likely be a mentor to the younger two while serving as a role player. His presence and past game experience will be invaluable at a position that is comprised almost entirely of youth.

Biggest Question Mark: A lack of experience and proven runners. Karan Higdon's graduation and senior Chris Evans' off-the-field issues have left the spot without a single running back who has ever been asked to play more than a minimal role. Most expect Turner and Charbonnet to be "the guys" in 2019, and while one (or both) of them could certainly meet and/or exceed expectations, it's difficult to predict the position to be a strength. If the aforementioned duo aren't ready to produce in 2019, junior Ben Mason — who primarily practiced at defensive tackle during the spring — could be asked to play a bigger role at running back than originally expected. A pair of redshirt freshmen in Ben VanSumeren and Hassan Haskins also made the move (from linebacker) to running back this spring, but will seemingly have to climb all the aforementioned runners on the depth chart if they hope to contribute. Uncertainty and question marks currently surround the group heading into the season, though a breakout campaign from either Turner or Charbonnet could turn the position into a strength for years to come.

Wide Receiver — Donovan Peoples-Jones (junior), Nico Collins (junior) and Tarik Black (redshirt sophomore)

Nico Collins' 91 yards at Ohio State last year were a career-high. (AP Images)

Top Backups: Ronnie Bell (sophomore), Oliver Martin (redshirt sophomore) and Mike Sainristil (freshman) Biggest Strength: The talent level, depth and proven production of the group as a whole. Some have tabbed the trio of Collins, Peoples-Jones and Black as not only one of the best receiving groups in the Big Ten, but in the entire country — and it's easy to see why. All three of them would likely be the No. 1 wideout on most teams around the country, so having them all together on the same club makes for a special unit. Collins and Peoples-Jones proved their worth last season — 632 yards, six touchdowns and 16.6 yards per catch for the former, and 612 yards and eight scores for the latter — and will enter 2019 as proven commodities and two of the best players on the entire Michigan team. Black, meanwhile, is expected to finally be healthy heading into next year, after injuries limited him to just nine games his first two seasons on campus. There appears to be quality depth behind the trio as well, most notably in the form of Bell. He exceeded everyone's expectations as a freshman in 2018 when he hauled in eight catches for 145 yards and two scores, and could potentially become a dangerous fourth target in Michigan's deep receiving unit. The only player that received more praise from Harbaugh this spring than Bell was Sainristil, who seemingly appears ready to make an impact as a freshman. Granted, it may be in a small role (jet sweeps, passes out of the backfield, etc.), but he will bring an element of speed that the other wideouts don't necessarily possess. There may not be a unit on the whole team that benefits more from Gattis' up tempo, spread out scheme than the wide receivers. Biggest Question Mark: Health. It's hard to find many question marks with this crew, but the health of two key players is one. Peoples-Jones missed all of spring with what Harbaugh deemed as a "more serious than originally thought" injury, and one that could linger. Black, meanwhile, has been hindered by injuries his entire career at Michigan, and has yet to prove he can stay on the field consistently. He only caught four passes for 35 yards in the six games he played in during the second half of last season, a far cry from what we saw as a freshman (11 grabs for 149 yards) through the first three contests of 2017. Many are hoping the redshirt sophomore returns to the form we once witnessed, and that he can make it through a full season without getting hurt for the first time in his career.

Tight end — Sean McKeon (senior)

Sean McKeon hauled in 14 catches for 122 yards last year. (Brandon Brown)

Backup: Nick Eubanks (redshirt junior) Biggest Strength: The two veterans atop the depth chart. We listed McKeon as the starter here by default, but he and Eubanks will be expected to see about the same amount of playing time. McKeon showed what he is capable of when he reeled in 301 yards as a sophomore in 2017, while Eubanks enjoyed a bit of a breakout campaign last year (157 yards and 19.6 yards per catch). The two will head into 2019 as the lone veterans at the position, and will be heavily expected to top the depth chart all season (though freshman Erick All could give them a run for their money). Eubanks' big play abilities were finally put on display in 2018 (41-yard score against Indiana, 28-yard grab against Wisconsin, etc.), and at 6-5, 252, many think he could be utilized in a much bigger fashion this fall under Gattis. U-M also appears to have some promising youngsters waiting in the wings behind the two veterans, most notably the aforementioned All. He was one of the few freshmen Harbaugh raved about this spring, and turned heads with his wide receiver-like pass catching abilities, a trait that could potentially allow him to see the field right away. Biggest Question Mark: The role of the tight ends in the new offensive scheme. Their usage appears it will be decreased at least a little bit in Gattis' offense, though McKeon and Eubanks will still assuredly have roles. The former has been plagued by drops throughout his career though, a weakness that could land him on the bench in 2019 when considering the plethora of pass catchers Michigan now has. While effective at times last year, Eubanks also had a tendency to disappear, as he only hauled in eight receptions despite playing in all 13 games.

Even though the unit certainly isn't one of Michigan's weaknesses, it doesn't appear to be one of the stronger tight end groups Harbaugh has had at his disposal.

Offensive Line — LT Jon Runyan (fifth-year senior), LG Ben Bredeson (senior), C Cesar Ruiz (junior), RG Mike Onwenu (senior) and RT Andrew Stueber (redshirt sophomore)

Ben Bredeson was named a captain last year as a junior. (AP Images)