Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan spoke with the network from the offensive side of the ball, while senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and senior safety Josh Metellus represented the defense.

The Big Ten Network crew swung by the Michigan Wolverines’ football practice on Tuesday to get a glimpse of how the club’s offense and defense looked, and spoke with two players from each side of the ball afterward.

Most of the talk this offseason has centered around offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the new spread-out system he has installed, and both Patterson and Runyan were simply asked what they liked best about his attack.

“I like how balanced we are in both the running game and the passing game,” Patterson began. “I also like that we have a veteran o-line coming back and that we have so many weapons on the outside.

“We can run the ball or throw it out there to four guys who can make plays at any given time. [The wide receivers] have been loving it.

“We have a lot of young guys who have stepped up, like [sophomore] Ronnie Bell and [freshman] Mike Sainristil. Our tight ends have done a heck of a job as well.”

“I like how quick it is and how there isn’t much thinking,” Runyan added. “We look to the sideline to get signals and calls, and we’re getting plays off in rapid succession.

“We’re hitting our stride right now and seeing the whole thing come together.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has stressed this offseason how well the new offense fits Patterson’s style, seeing as how the veteran quarterback played in a spread system during his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

When the BTN crew asked Patterson what the biggest adjustment has been since Gattis arrived, the senior admitted there hasn’t been many.

“It hasn’t been much of an adjustment,” he revealed. “As soon as Coach Gattis came in, we all adapted and it was natural to us.

“I liked the offense we ran last year too and had a lot of respect for Coach Pep [Hamilton], and we all bought in. I think we’re just moving on to the next thing and Coach Gattis has done a great job implementing the scheme.

“All our position coaches have put us in the right mindset and are making sure we’re in the right spots. I just like how fast we’re going and how fast the guys are going in the open space.”