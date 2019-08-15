Shea Patterson On The New Offense — 'I Just Like How Fast We're Going'
The Big Ten Network crew swung by the Michigan Wolverines’ football practice on Tuesday to get a glimpse of how the club’s offense and defense looked, and spoke with two players from each side of the ball afterward.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan spoke with the network from the offensive side of the ball, while senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and senior safety Josh Metellus represented the defense.
We begin with what the former tandem said…
RELATED: Gattis: 'Our Offense is Predicated on Putting Defenses in Conflict'
RELATED: Andrew Stueber Injury Puts Jalen Mayfield in the Spotlight
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Patterson and Runyan Have Each Adapted to the new Offense Incredibly Well
Most of the talk this offseason has centered around offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the new spread-out system he has installed, and both Patterson and Runyan were simply asked what they liked best about his attack.
“I like how balanced we are in both the running game and the passing game,” Patterson began. “I also like that we have a veteran o-line coming back and that we have so many weapons on the outside.
“We can run the ball or throw it out there to four guys who can make plays at any given time. [The wide receivers] have been loving it.
“We have a lot of young guys who have stepped up, like [sophomore] Ronnie Bell and [freshman] Mike Sainristil. Our tight ends have done a heck of a job as well.”
“I like how quick it is and how there isn’t much thinking,” Runyan added. “We look to the sideline to get signals and calls, and we’re getting plays off in rapid succession.
“We’re hitting our stride right now and seeing the whole thing come together.”
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has stressed this offseason how well the new offense fits Patterson’s style, seeing as how the veteran quarterback played in a spread system during his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
When the BTN crew asked Patterson what the biggest adjustment has been since Gattis arrived, the senior admitted there hasn’t been many.
“It hasn’t been much of an adjustment,” he revealed. “As soon as Coach Gattis came in, we all adapted and it was natural to us.
“I liked the offense we ran last year too and had a lot of respect for Coach Pep [Hamilton], and we all bought in. I think we’re just moving on to the next thing and Coach Gattis has done a great job implementing the scheme.
“All our position coaches have put us in the right mindset and are making sure we’re in the right spots. I just like how fast we’re going and how fast the guys are going in the open space.”
Heavy Defensive Personnel Losses are Something U-M has Consistently Overcome Under Don Brown
Most of the talk surrounding Michigan’s defense this offseason has involved how the unit will replace the six starters it lost, and how it will bounce back from last year’s disappointing finish.
Two of the defense’s 2019 senior leaders — defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and safety Josh Metellus — explained how the unit is still in good hands despite the loss of some outstanding personnel.
“In 2016, we had the privilege of working with several NFL draft picks that year — Chris Wormley, Ryan Glasgow, Matt Godin and Taco Charlton," Kemp recalled.
“Those guys really set the tone for us back when we were freshmen. Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich were there last year to pass the torch as well, and now we have [junior defensive end] Kwity Paye and myself to keep that d-line pride going, along with the standard that was set four years ago.”
The defensive players were asked repeatedly this offseason how much motivation was gained from the blowout losses to Ohio State and Florida to end last year, and while Metellus insisted he finds motivation in any negative thing that occurs, he’s also trying to move on.
“I look at every loss and every bad game as motivation, and something that helps you build strength for the next one,” he said.
“We didn’t see a lot of the stuff we got beat on in those last two games in practice or in the offseason, so at the end of the year, we weren’t as firm or confident as we usually had been when those plays were coming at us.
“Those two games didn’t end how we wanted them to, but we’re looking forward and never back. Bad games happen, but our mindset is on Aug. 31 and playing Middle Tennessee.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook