Junior quarterback Shea Patterson has a difficult decision to make.

Patterson could leave for the NFL Draft or he could return to Michigan for one more season of development under Jim Harbaugh. He said Sunday that he had not made up his mind yet.

“I’m so focused on the Gators that I haven’t even thought about it,” Patterson said. “I’m going to sit down with coach Harbaugh pretty soon -- maybe after the bowl game -- and have a talk with him, and talk it over with my family.”

What Patterson has to weigh is how much he feels like he can grow from another year at Michigan. Currently, he’s not projected to be picked in the early rounds of the NFL Draft if he leaves early. Here’s what three NFL Draft analysts and scouts think about Patterson:

“I would love to see Shea Patterson come back to Michigan for one more season,” CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso said. “What he can do in terms of his coverage reading ability, his accuracy, his arm strength from a clean pocket, for someone who is relatively inexperienced, was very impressive to me, especially after that game against Notre Dame to start the season.”