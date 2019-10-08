News More News
Beyond The Box Score: Several U-M Defenders Receive Elite PFF Grades

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Pro Football Focus (PFF) unsurprisingly rewarded several Michigan Wolverine football defenders with elite grades following the club's dominant defensive performance against Iowa in this past weekend's 10-3 win.

We dive deep into the statistics surrounding the snap count totals of several U-M individuals, while analyzing other elements of Michigan's win that the box score didn't pick up.

RELATED: The Iowa Victory was a 'Character Building' Type of win

RELATED: Michigan's Offense Running out of Time

The last time the Michigan Wolverines' football team held an opponent to one rushing yard or less was in 2014, when it limited Northwestern to minus-nine.
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Iowa (14-for-26, 147 yards, no touchdowns and one interception)

Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:

20+ yards: 2-for-4, 71 yards

10-19 yards: 0-for-6, 0 yards, one interception

0-9 yards: 8-for-9, 58 yards

LOS-behind: 4-for-5, 18 yards

Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 2-for-6, 18 yards

Middle: 7-for-10, 84 yards

Right: 5-for-8, 45 yards, one interception

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 211 yards are the third most on the team this season.
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted on Saturday
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Tarik Black

5

1, 20, 0

1

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

4

4, 26, 0

0

WR Nico Collins

4

3, 63, 0

0

WR Ronnie Bell

3

0, 0, 0

0

RB Zach Charbonnet

2

2, 12, 0

0

RB Christian Turner

2

1, 1, 0

0

TE Nick Eubanks

2

2, 17, 0

0

WR Mike Sainristil

2

1, 8, 0

0
