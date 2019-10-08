Beyond The Box Score: Several U-M Defenders Receive Elite PFF Grades
Pro Football Focus (PFF) unsurprisingly rewarded several Michigan Wolverine football defenders with elite grades following the club's dominant defensive performance against Iowa in this past weekend's 10-3 win.
We dive deep into the statistics surrounding the snap count totals of several U-M individuals, while analyzing other elements of Michigan's win that the box score didn't pick up.
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Iowa (14-for-26, 147 yards, no touchdowns and one interception)
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:
20+ yards: 2-for-4, 71 yards
10-19 yards: 0-for-6, 0 yards, one interception
0-9 yards: 8-for-9, 58 yards
LOS-behind: 4-for-5, 18 yards
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 2-for-6, 18 yards
Middle: 7-for-10, 84 yards
Right: 5-for-8, 45 yards, one interception
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Tarik Black
|
5
|
1, 20, 0
|
1
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
4
|
4, 26, 0
|
0
|
WR Nico Collins
|
4
|
3, 63, 0
|
0
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
3
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
|
RB Zach Charbonnet
|
2
|
2, 12, 0
|
0
|
RB Christian Turner
|
2
|
1, 1, 0
|
0
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
2
|
2, 17, 0
|
0
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
2
|
1, 8, 0
|
0
