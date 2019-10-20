When the Michigan Wolverines' football team went down 21-0 with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter, it looked like the Nittany Lions would win Saturday night's contest in Happy Valley handily. U-M's offense fought back, however, and actually had a chance to potentially send the game into overtime with only 2:01 remaining.

After throwing a pick on Saturday, Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson now has a 9-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. (AP Images)

The Maize and Blue first got on the board when freshman running back Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from 12 yards out at 2:55 of the second quarter, trimming Penn State's lead to 21-7 at the time. With U-M's defense forcing three straight Nittany Lion punts to begin the third quarter, Charbonnet once again allowed the Wolverines to creep even closer when he scored on another 12-yard touchdown run at 1:05 of the frame, trimming the margin to 21-14. The Maize and Blue did not wilt following a PSU touchdown early in the game's final frame that stretched its lead back to 28-14, stringing together a nine-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard quarterback sneak by senior Shea Patterson on a fourth-and-goal play. A massive scrum occurred at the goal line on the sneak, and the play had to be reviewed. With no clear evidence to overturn it, the call on the field stood. Michigan held onto the game's momentum when its defense forced a Nittany Lion three-and-out, once again giving the ball back to the offense for a potential game-tying drive with 6:54 remaining. U-M began its series at the PSU 47-yard line and advanced all the way down to the Penn State three-yard line, but Patterson's fourth-and-goal pass to sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell in the end zone was dropped with just 2:01 remaining. “Ronnie is a fierce competitor," the quarterback said after the game. "He’s being pretty hard on himself right now, but that doesn’t take away the fact that he made a ton of great plays tonight to put us into that situation. “We’re just going to love on him. Maybe I could have run it in. It’s just on to the next week.” A touchdown would have knotted the game at 28, but PSU's offense was instead able to pick up a crucial first down on its ensuing series, ending the game in the process. “Offensively, we played a whole 60 minutes," junior center Cesar Ruiz said in the postgame. "We didn’t give up and we did what we had to do. We came out trying to execute the plays the best we possibly could, and we had the fight in us. "We played hard on every single play. We played strong, tried to minimize all the mistakes and I thought we made a big jump.”

Patterson Impressive In 276-Yard Passing Performance

Patterson's passing statistics may not jump off the page (24-of-41 for 276 yards with no touchdowns and a pick), but the senior played like a veteran and made crucial plays in the second half when the club needed him most. Accuracy had been an issue for him for much of the season, but his throws were consistently on the money, and he actually chipped in 34 yards on the ground as well (his most since accumulating 68 last November against Indiana). Michigan's crucial nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that cut PSU's lead to 28-21 began with the senior connecting on pass plays of 13 and 15 yards to junior wideout Nico Collins and redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, respectively. Patterson later hit Bell on a 35-yard completion on a third-and-four play that took U-M down to the PSU six-yard line, with the series later ending on the aforementioned one-yard quarterback sneak. Though the Maize and Blue did not score on their final possession of the game, Patterson made another vital completion when he hit freshman tight end Erick All for 10 yards on a third-and-six play that took U-M down to the PSU seven-yard line with just 3:36 remaining. In all, the signal caller found seven different pass catchers on Saturday (Collins, Bell, junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, Eubanks, redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black, All and Charbonnet), and has actually connected with at least five different targets in every game this season. His 276 passing yards, meanwhile, were tied (with the Rutgers contest earlier this year) for the second most he had thrown for in a game during his time at Michigan, only trailing the 282 he accumulated in last season's 42-21 win over Maryland. Patterson's 41 attempts were the most he had ever logged in the winged helmet, beating out the 36 he had against Florida in last season's Peach Bowl. “I felt safe back there," the senior noted. "I felt like I was in rhythm the whole night and the o-line did a heck of a job. "I felt like I had plenty of time, and that opened up the running game a little bit with Zach Charbonnet. He had a good night on the ground."

Miscellaneous Notes