Michigan Wolverines Football Signee Bio: Cornerback D.J. Turner II
The IMG Academy (Florida) three-star defensive back D.J. Turner is officially a part of the Michigan program.
Statistics
· In his senior season, he had 17 tackles, including three tackles for loss, along with three pass breakups. IMG Academy went 8-1 in 2018.
· In his junior season, he had 78 tackles (50 solo), along with eight tackles for loss and two interceptions, helping his team win the state title.
Honors
· Named second-team All-County by the Gwinnett Daily Post in 2017.
Recruitment
· Committed to Michigan on June 25, 2018.
· Recruited by safeties coach Chris Partridge.
· He chose the Wolverines over a wide range of high-level offers, including Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.
Did You Know?
· Cousin Travis Stroud played for Georgia as a defensive lineman.
· Also played basketball at Gwinnett High School.
· At Nike’s The Opening regional camp in Atlanta on March 25, 2018, Turner ran a 4.63 40 and 4.34 in the 20-yard shuttle. He also leapt 34.9 yards in the vertical jump and had a 39-foot toss in the power throw. His performance earned him a 98.10 score in the Nike+ Football Rating.
·Took part in the Nike Opening Finals.
They Said It
Rivals.com Georgia Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons: "I think ultimately Turner is a nickel type of guy. I love his range and his awareness in coverage. I think he has really good ball skills even though he's not the fastest, quick-twitch athlete. He's a very smart player that always seems to make plays on the ball. He shows up whenever the ball comes his way."
IMG head coach Kevin Wright: “He's a tremendous cover guy with the ability to play on an island without safety support. He has great speed and ability to flip his hips in coverage, is a very hard worker always looking to find a way to improve and a great locker room guy.”
2019 Projection
When the 2019 season rolls around there could be some fierce competition among the defensive backs that may still include David Long and Lavert Hill. Ambry Thomas will definitely still be around meaning that he'll likely be in the mix for one starting spot if Hill and/or Long decided to bolt early. There could be some competition among those signed in 2018 as well. At cornerback, Myles Sims got a head start as an early enrollee with Gemon Green bringing a lot of talent to campus as well. Vincent Gray, German Green and Sammy Faustin all have cornerback backgrounds but seem to be viewed more as safeties by the Michigan staff. However it shakes out, Turner will have a lot of players who have a year of experience on him already on the roster when he gets to Ann Arbor in 2019.
