Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Three-star cornerback D.J. Turner helped his team win a Georgia state title as a junior. DJ Turner II

The IMG Academy (Florida) three-star defensive back D.J. Turner is officially a part of the Michigan program.

Statistics

· In his senior season, he had 17 tackles, including three tackles for loss, along with three pass breakups. IMG Academy went 8-1 in 2018. · In his junior season, he had 78 tackles (50 solo), along with eight tackles for loss and two interceptions, helping his team win the state title.

Honors

· Named second-team All-County by the Gwinnett Daily Post in 2017.

Recruitment

· Committed to Michigan on June 25, 2018. · Recruited by safeties coach Chris Partridge. · He chose the Wolverines over a wide range of high-level offers, including Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.

Did You Know?

· Cousin Travis Stroud played for Georgia as a defensive lineman. · Also played basketball at Gwinnett High School. · At Nike’s The Opening regional camp in Atlanta on March 25, 2018, Turner ran a 4.63 40 and 4.34 in the 20-yard shuttle. He also leapt 34.9 yards in the vertical jump and had a 39-foot toss in the power throw. His performance earned him a 98.10 score in the Nike+ Football Rating. ·Took part in the Nike Opening Finals.

They Said It

Rivals.com Georgia Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons: "I think ultimately Turner is a nickel type of guy. I love his range and his awareness in coverage. I think he has really good ball skills even though he's not the fastest, quick-twitch athlete. He's a very smart player that always seems to make plays on the ball. He shows up whenever the ball comes his way." IMG head coach Kevin Wright: “He's a tremendous cover guy with the ability to play on an island without safety support. He has great speed and ability to flip his hips in coverage, is a very hard worker always looking to find a way to improve and a great locker room guy.”

2019 Projection