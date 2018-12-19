Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Four-star defensive end Christopher Hinton was named a U.S. Army All-American. Brandon Brown

Greater Atlanta Christian (Georgia) four-star defensive end Christopher Hinton is officially a part of the Michigan program

Statistics

· In his senior season, he had 49 tackles and 6.5 sacks, plus an additional 3.5 tackles for loss. · He had 39 tackles, two sacks and one interception in his junior season. · In his sophomore season, he had 70 tackles and also played on the offensive line.

Honors

· Named a U.S. Army All-American · Named to the Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six team

Recruitment

· Committed to Michigan on Aug. 5, 2017. · His offers included Georgia, Stanford, Alabama, Ohio State and USC. · Recruited by safeties coach Chris Partridge.

Did You Know?

· Son of former All-Pro offensive lineman Chris Hinton, who attended Northwestern and was the fourth overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. He was a three-time All-Pro and played 13 seasons with the Colts, Falcons and Vikings. · His brother, Myles Hinton, is the highest-rated prospect from Georgia in the class of 2020. He also won the Class AAA state championship in the discus in 2018. · His mother, Mya Whitmore Hinton, was a former Northwestern women’s basketball standout. · Hinton also plays basketball and he helped lead his team to a Class AAA state title his junior season. - At the Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta on March 26, 2017, he ran a 40-yard dash time of 5.28 seconds and a shuttle time of 4.81. · Will participate in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 5, 2019.

They Said It

Rivals.com Georgia Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons: "Hinton is just a sound defensive lineman. He looks like he projects to either a five technique or even a three technique on the inside. He might even be best suited as an offensive lineman down the road. He's a very smart player and is really sound fundamentally. He can really hold his ground and is very strong against the run. He could improve his quickness to be a better pass rush guy but he's just a very good all around football player. He's not flashy but he makes plays." Gwinnett Daily Post sports writer Christine Troyke: “The thing that always stands out about Chris Hinton is the mix of strength with speed. Even watching from the press box, it’s impressive how fast he gets off a block, or often blocks, and is in the backfield with pursuit. "He’s an unselfish guy, though. When I’ve talked to him about his numbers, particularly the sacks, he credits the work the rest of the line did in order for him to get loose. "The guy played both sides of the ball so effectively, sometimes that gets lost in the shuffle. It’s clear why he was recruited on the defensive side, but playing for a Class AAA school, Hinton was on the field a lot, which speaks to his conditioning. You see the agility when he plays basketball, too. He helped Greater Atlanta Christian to a state title last year as an often thunderous force inside with an unexpectedly good touch around the basket. Add to that, he’s a smart, thoughtful kid, so it was always good talking to him.”

2019 Projection