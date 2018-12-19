Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Four-star defensive end Michael Morris looks like a million bucks when he steps off of the bus. Brandon Brown

Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris is officially a Wolverine.

Statistics

• As a senior, Morris recorded 89 tackles, including 25 for loss and five sacks. He also caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt, which he returned for a touchdown. • As a junior, Morris tallied 84 tackles and four sacks. • As a freshman at Cardinal Newman, Morris racked up 55 tackles overall and also finished with a team-high 13 sacks.

Honors

• Per one of the coaches at American Heritage, Morris was a first-team all-state honoree as a senior. • He was the runner up in the Palm Beach Post’s Super 11 at the end of the regular season in 2018. • Morris checked in at No. 16 on the preseason list of the top 30 prospects in the class of 2019 from Palm Beach County put together by The Sun Sentinel. • As a junior, Morris was a first-team all-area pick despite playing with a torn labrum for most of the season. • As a freshman, was named first-team all-county and second-team all-state for Division 4A.

Recruitment

• Morris had been committed to Florida State from Feb. 2016 all the way until Sept. 2018 before ultimately flipping his commitment to the Wolverines after a stellar official visit. He pledged to U-M on Sept. 9, 2018. • Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison spearheaded Morris' recruitment, but defensive coordinator Don Brown was a very big part of the flip as well. • Morris chose the Wolverines over schools like Clemson, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Oklahoma and West Virginia, among others.

Did You Know?

• Father, Michael Morris Sr., played football at Florida State in the 1980s. • A torn labrum kept Morris from competing in offseason camps this past year.

They Said It

Rivals.com Florida recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy: "Morris has got a great build. He looks incredible getting off of the bus and he's got a giant ceiling because he has the traits you can't teach. He's got great size and is pretty athletic, but he needs to stay injury free; he's dealt with that in high school. "He really needs to hone in and develop as a defensive end too because he spent some time playing tight end earlier in his career. If he could become less of an athlete and more of a football player, I think he could be great. I don't think he'll play right away and he could really benefit from a redshirt season, but he's a high-upside guy that just might not pay off right away." American Heritage head coach Keith Hindsley: “He’s definitely got a huge ceiling, with the way he works, and his character is phenomenal. He came to Heritage as a sophomore and has been a Heritage kid. His character is what makes him a man.”

2019 Projection