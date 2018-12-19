Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan native and U-M signee Mazi Smith had 81 tackles in his senior season.

East Kentwood (Michigan) four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now officially a part of the Michigan program.

Statistics

· In his senior season, he had 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.

Honors

· Made the Detroit Free Press Division I All-State team in 2017 and 2018 · Named an Under Armour All-American with the Under Armour All-American game taking place Jan. 3, 2019. · Named to the AP’s 2018 Division 1-2 first-team All-State football team. · Named to the Detroit News Dream Team, which honors the best players in the state of Michigan.

Recruitment

- Committed June 24, 2018. · Had offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State. · Recruited by defensive line coach Greg Mattison.

Did You Know?

· Competed in shot put for his high school track and field team. His team won the state title his junior season. · Cousins Trico and T.J. Duckett played at Michigan State. • According to Huddle, he has a 40-yard dash time of 5.2 seconds and a vertical of 26 inches.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "Mazi is one of the most talented prospects in this class but he also has to answer the question mark about his motor. When he plays at his best, he's almost unstoppable from the interior of that defensive line. The problem is, he simply doesn't always choose to play at that level. If Michigan can get him to play at 100% on every snap, he's going to be a dominant factor on their D-line for years to come." East Kentwood coach Anthony Kimbrough: “He is extremely explosive and powerful. His first step is NFL-like. He plays with tremendous pad level. He plays with violent hands.”

2019 Projection