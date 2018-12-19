Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Florida linebacker Anthony Solomon had 71 tackles his senior season. Photo courtesy of Anthony Solomon

• Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker Anthony Solomon is officially a part of the Michigan program.

Statistics

- In his final prep campaign, he logged 71 tackles, including eight for a loss and four sacks. - As a junior, he had 77 tackles and one tackle for loss. - As a sophomore, he posted 39 tackles.

Honors

- The No. 8 player in the Sun Sentinel’s top 50 Broward County prospect list.



Recruitment

· Committed to Michigan on Dec. 16, 2018. · Was originally committed to Miami (Fla.). He was committed to the Hurricanes from April 4, 2018, to Dec. 16, 2018. · Also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Florida State. · Recruited by defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Did You Know?

- At Nike's the Opening Regional in Miami on March 6, 2016, he had a 40-yard dash time of 4.95 seconds and a 20-yard shuffle time of 4.36. He had a vertical jump of 32.7 and a powerball throw of 37, giving him a Nike score of 84.48. - Spends his offseason training in MMA and parkour gymnastics. - Father was was the former mayor of Montego Bay in Jamaica. - His uncle is the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas. - He enjoys working with clay and once starred in a movie he wrote and directed for one of his film classes.

They Said It

Rivals.com Florida Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy: "I think he was going to use a redshirt year no matter where he landed because of his build. He does have a nice frame and long arms so it’s just about packing on weight. I’ll be interested to see what he develops into because he's got a different problem than Devin Bush when he was coming out of high school. Bush was much thicker but didn’t have the height, where Solomon has the length and the height but needs to add thickness."

2019 Projection