Four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler will have a chance to work his way into the two deep as a freshman. Photo by Brandon Brown

Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler if officially a part of the Michigan football program.

Honors

• Earned first-team Division II All-Ohio football honors as a senior. • Was recognized as an Under Armour All-American following his senior season. • Rumler took home offensive line MVP honors at the Under Armour camp in Cleveland toward the end of his junior year. • Earned second-team Division II All-Ohio football honors as a junior. • Earned first-team Division III All-Ohio football honors as a sophomore. • The Associated Press named Rumler to its first team for Division III in Ohio during his sophomore campaign as well. • Was named to the first team of theMaxPreps All-American Team for his class in both 2015 (freshman) and 2016 (sophomore).

Recruitment

• Pledged to Michigan on July 29, 2017. • Was recruited by and committed to former offensive line coach Tim Drevno but immediately bonded well with new offensive line coach Ed Warinner once Warinner got to Michigan and earlier while he was at Minnesota and Ohio State. • Chose Michigan over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among many others. • Will enroll next summer as a traditional freshman.

Did You Know?

• Rumler was a part of four consecutive state championships at Hoban in Division II in Ohio. During his senior season, Hoban finished 15-0 for the first time in school history. • Rumler started 58 games at Hoban after being inserted into the lineup early during his freshman season. • Hoban head coach Tim Tyrell insists that Rumler never gave up a sack throughout his entire high school career. • Posted a video to Twitter of him squatting 500 pounds four times during the spring of his sophomore year.

• Rumler will play in The Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. at 6 pm on ESPN 2. • Nolan's father, Todd Rumler, grew up in Jackson, Mich., and played his high school football at Jackson Lumen Christi before moving on to play at Grand Valley State in the early 1990s. • Rumler was born in Michigan but moved to Ohio at the age of two.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "I went out and saw Rumler live early this past season, and it was tough because he plays left tackle. He's not a left tackle at the college level and he struggled a bit against defensive ends with speed. He'll never do that once he kicks inside in college. He's a strong kid who, when you put him in his proper role on the offensive line, has a really high floor. He's going to be able to contribute on the offensive line pretty early in his career, in my opinion." Opposing head coach Matt Dennison of New Philadelphia: “I think he’s pretty well-rounded, but he really comes off the ball on the run. They run the power as well as anybody, and he’ll fit into the Michigan offense perfectly, because he gets to drive every time into a block. He was easily the best lineman our team faced all year. Our defensive end, who’s a really good player for us, said Rumler was the best kid he ever went against. He just has the whole package — hips, feet and great bend. When you’re that big and still have that bend, it’s pretty impressive.”

