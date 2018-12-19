Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Four-star offensive guard Trente Jones has a lot of versatility and athleticism. Trente Jones

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star offensive guard Trente Jones is officially a part of Michigan's football program.

Honors

• As a senior, Jones was recognized by the league's coaches as a first-team all-region player in Georgia's largest division, 7A. • Was selected as an Under Armour All-American. • As a junior, was recognized as a second teamer for the Georgia Sports Writers Association's All-State team.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Michigan on Feb. 21, 2018. • Jones initially committed to Michigan while Tim Drevno was the offensive line coach, but Drevno resigned just two days after Jones' commitment. Once hired, new line coach Ed Warinner immediately reached out to Jones and formed a very strong bond with him. However, linebackers coach Al Washington spearheaded Jones' recruitment due to a previously existing relationship. • Chose Michigan over Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among many others. • Will enroll next summer as a traditional freshman.

Did You Know?

• Attended the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta in 2017. • Claims solid weightlifting numbers with a 275-pound bench press and 430-pound squat. • Jones considers himself a "heavy sweater," so he's very excited about playing football and living in Michigan for the next few years.

They Said It

Rivals.com Georgia recruiting analyst Chad Simmons: "Overall I loved how he reshaped his body and lost some bad weight into his senior year. He's a very strong kid, a mauler, and he's a great swing lineman. I think he could play tackle, but he's probably better suited for inside at guard. He can really drive defenders back and does a great job at opening big holes for running backs."

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene: "One thing that jumps out at me right away is that he definitely likes to finish his blocks. The core of what this kid does is pretty good. He comes off of the ball pretty hard and he’s got really strong hands. He really likes to lock onto guys with his hands, and if he locks on to someone he’s not letting go. "I say this with a certain level of caution because his highlight film shows him finishing blocks all over the place, which is great, but that’s why they’re highlights. That’s a good indicator of aggression, which great offensive linemen have to have, but it’s also against high school kids who usually aren’t as big as him."

Opposing head coach Terrance Banks of Newton (Ga.) High: "He’s long and he’s very mobile for a big guy. He also has a great motor and that’s really important for a lineman. That’s an intangible thing that really makes him a good player. For him, that’s the thing that sticks out the most. He’s talented, but he’s got that drive. He’s not the kind of kid that you’re stuck with what you get. He could end up being a tremendous player."

2019 Projection