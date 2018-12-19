Michigan Wolverines Football Signee Bio: Offensive Guard Trente Jones
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star offensive guard Trente Jones is officially a part of Michigan's football program.
Honors
• As a senior, Jones was recognized by the league's coaches as a first-team all-region player in Georgia's largest division, 7A.
• Was selected as an Under Armour All-American.
• As a junior, was recognized as a second teamer for the Georgia Sports Writers Association's All-State team.
Recruitment
• Pledged to Michigan on Feb. 21, 2018.
• Jones initially committed to Michigan while Tim Drevno was the offensive line coach, but Drevno resigned just two days after Jones' commitment. Once hired, new line coach Ed Warinner immediately reached out to Jones and formed a very strong bond with him. However, linebackers coach Al Washington spearheaded Jones' recruitment due to a previously existing relationship.
• Chose Michigan over Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among many others.
• Will enroll next summer as a traditional freshman.
Did You Know?
• Attended the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta in 2017.
• Claims solid weightlifting numbers with a 275-pound bench press and 430-pound squat.
• Jones considers himself a "heavy sweater," so he's very excited about playing football and living in Michigan for the next few years.
They Said It
Rivals.com Georgia recruiting analyst Chad Simmons: "Overall I loved how he reshaped his body and lost some bad weight into his senior year. He's a very strong kid, a mauler, and he's a great swing lineman. I think he could play tackle, but he's probably better suited for inside at guard. He can really drive defenders back and does a great job at opening big holes for running backs."
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene: "One thing that jumps out at me right away is that he definitely likes to finish his blocks. The core of what this kid does is pretty good. He comes off of the ball pretty hard and he’s got really strong hands. He really likes to lock onto guys with his hands, and if he locks on to someone he’s not letting go.
"I say this with a certain level of caution because his highlight film shows him finishing blocks all over the place, which is great, but that’s why they’re highlights. That’s a good indicator of aggression, which great offensive linemen have to have, but it’s also against high school kids who usually aren’t as big as him."
Opposing head coach Terrance Banks of Newton (Ga.) High: "He’s long and he’s very mobile for a big guy. He also has a great motor and that’s really important for a lineman. That’s an intangible thing that really makes him a good player. For him, that’s the thing that sticks out the most. He’s talented, but he’s got that drive. He’s not the kind of kid that you’re stuck with what you get. He could end up being a tremendous player."
2019 Projection
Depth along the offensive line could be well established by the time Jones arrives and that's how it should be. It's not ideal if freshmen offensive linemen are thrust into action and Jones likely won't be needed.
He'll have time to grow, develop and learn under a lot of talented blockers ahead of him. That works well because Jones could potentially play three positions at the next level. Both guard spots are options for him and so is right tackle. He doesn't have experience at center and might not be suited to play left tackle.
Still, he's very athletic, continues to get better and has faced some really good competition playing for Grayson, which makes him a pretty safe bet to be a solid contributor in the future.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook