Jack Stewart is a three-star offensive lineman recruit. Jack Stewart

New Canaan (Connecticut) three-star offensive lineman Jack Stewart is now officially a part of the Michigan program.

Statistics

· At defensive tackle, he had 49 total tackles and seven tackles for loss in his senior season. · During his junior season, he logged 25 tackles and two tackles for loss. · As a sophomore, he posted 12 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Honors

· Named to Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State team in 2018.

Recruitment

· Committed to Michigan on April 16, 2018 · Also had offers from TCU, Arizona, Arizona State and Army. · Recruited by offensive line coach Ed Warinner and defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Did You Know?

· His high school team fell in the final round of the CIAC Connecticut state championship this season. · Also wrestles for his high school team. In his junior season, he finished as the Class L runner up and helped his team finish fourth in the state championship. • His high school has two other players going to strong programs. Quarterback Drew Pyne is heading to Notre Dame and offensive lineman Jack Conley is heading to Boston College. Boston College linebacker Zach Allen also went to New Canaan. • He didn’t attend any camps in high school because his dad didn’t want him to go to camps.

They Said It

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman: "Jack Stewart is a really versatile offensive lineman. I went and saw him in person and I think our numbers are spot on at 6-5, 285. He's a guy who can play tackle or guard and he's really physical and athletic. He has no problem setting up and mirroring a defensive lineman in pass protection but also gets downfield and makes key blocks in the running game."

New Canannite sports writer Terry Dinan: "Jack is an absolute warrior. He played both sides of the line as a senior captain for New Canaan High School. He is a high-impact player who played on almost every snap the Rams had this past year and was a huge part of their run to the state championship game. He just had a knack for making the big play in big moments. Every time his team needed someone to step up, Jack seemed to rise to the occasion." "I think Jack will be successful at Michigan because he has all the attributes that successful athletes have. He is physical, aggressive, smart and will do anything it takes to help his team win."

2019 Projection