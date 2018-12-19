Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Offensive lineman Zach Carpenter was an All-State selection as a junior. Zach Carpenter

Moeller (Ohio) three-star offensive lineman Zach Carpenter is officially a part of the Michigan program.

Statistics

· In five games on defense at nose tackle, he had three tackles for loss and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Honors

· Named to the first-team Southwest All-District by the 2018 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association in 2018 · Anthony Muñoz Foundation Division I offensive lineman of the year in 2017. The award is given to an offensive and defensive lineman from different regions of the Tri-State (Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky) area. · He was Division I first-team all-state and first-team all-district during the 2017 season · Named a Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2015.

Recruitment

· He committed to Michigan on May 30, 2018. · He picked Michigan over offers from Clemson, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Louisville, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon and more. · Linebackers coach Al Washington was his primary recruiter.

Did You Know?

· First junior captain in Moeller High School history. Moeller is a traditional Ohio powerhouse with eight state titles in its history. • Grew up rooting for Ohio State, but was not offered by the Buckeyes.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "Carpenter is one of the most sure-fire guys in this class. I also like how versatile he is. He played center for his high school career but he could also play guard. He can fill holes all across the offensive line. He may not be among the best athletes but he's big and strong and he can definitely mix it up with the biggest and strongest defensive tackles in the Big Ten." Moeller head coach Doug Rosfeld: “He has some incredible abilities, mixed with a wonderful attitude, some God-given talent, and just an ability to set goals and work towards them. He’s a perfect storm of God-given ability, great community, he’s a great friend and good leader in our program, but then he’s just so goal driven. He sets for himself high expectations and he just gets after it.”

2019 Projection