Quarterback signee Cade McNamara is Nevada's all-time leader in career passing yards (12,084) and touchdowns (146). Cade McNamara

Demonte Ranch (Nevada) four-star quarterback Cade McNamara is officially a part of the Michigan football program.

Statistics

· He finished his career with 146 touchdowns and 12,084 yards, which both are Nevada state records. · In his senior season, he passed for 2,995 yards and 39 touchdowns, while leading his team to the Northern 4A Region title game. · In his junior season, he passed for 3,470 yards and 44 touchdowns. His team fell in NIAA Class 4A State Semifinals. • In his sophomore season, he passed for 3,577 yards and 46 touchdowns. His 46 touchdowns are a Nevada single-season record. His team made the state semifinals this season. · In his freshman season, he passed for 2,042 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Honors

· Named Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. He was the first player in Nevada history to win the award in back-to-back seasons. The only other player to win this award multiple times is Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell, though he did not do it in consecutive seasons. · Finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year. • Part of the All-State team in 2017 and 2016.

Recruitment

· Committed to Michigan March 16, 2018. · Was originally committed to Notre Dame from July 17, 2017, to March 2, 2018. · He chose Michigan over scholarship offers from Georgia, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Nevada, among others. · Recruited by head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton.

Did You Know?

· At Nike’s The Opening regional camp in Las Vegas on May 12, 2018, McNamara ran a 5.03 40 and 4.40 in the 20-yard shuttle. He also leapt 28.7 feet in the vertical jump and had a 28.7-foot toss in the power throw. His performance earned him a 79.32 score in the Nike+ Football Rating. · Was one of 12 quarterbacks invited to Nike’s The Opening after he finished in the top 12 at Elite 11 in Redondo Beach, Calif., in June 2018. · Earned MVP honors as a seventh grader at the Eastbay Youth All-American Bowl. · Father, Gary McNamara, played baseball at Fresno State, where he was the starting centerfielder in 1992 and 1993. He was an assistant baseball coach at the University of Nevada, Reno, for six seasons.

They Said It

Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney: "McNamara is a pro-style quarterback who is a great leader and who can run an offense very proficiently. He put up big numbers in his senior season with 39 touchdowns and only six picks. I love his moxie, his competitive edge and his ability to keep an offense moving. He is not going to wow you with mind-boggling athleticism or arm strength but he's not going to make mistakes. McNamara is a heady, skilled quarterback who will move an offense down the field without turning it over." Reno Gazette Journal prep sports reporter Jim Krajewski: “He has been preparing to be a top-level college quarterback since he was young and knew he wanted to play for a DI school back in seventh, eighth grade. He started attending elite-level quarterback camps and training sessions all over the West coast starting about four or five years ago. "He has matured mentally and physically. He spends every day, year-round, working out and preparing to be a quarterback. He is often on the football field throwing passes to his brothers or to anyone he can find. He is a student of the game and usually knows what plays will or should be called throughout the game.”

2019 Projection