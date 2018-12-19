Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Safety Daxton Hill was a semifinalist for the 2018 Maxwell Football Club Defensive National Player of the Year award. Daxton Hill

Booker T. Washington (Okla.) five-star safety Daxton Hill is officially a part of the Michigan program.

Statistics

• In his senior season, he logged 93 tackles, nine tackles for loss and one interception, leading his team to the Class 6A-II semifinals. He also caught 13 passes for 360 yards and seven touchdowns, plus ran for a 55-yard score. • During his junior year, he racked up 71 tackles, six tackles for loss and five interceptions. • In his sophomore season, he totaled 45 tackles and two interceptions. • Had 67 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) his freshman season.

Honors

• Playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which will take place Jan. 5, 2019. • Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma in 2018. He is the third player from his high school to be selected for this award. • Named a semifinalist for the 2018 Maxwell Football Club Defensive National Player of the Year award. • Named first-team All-State by The Oklahoman in 2018 and 2017. • Was a second-team All-State choice in 2017 per Tulsa World.

Recruitment

• Committed to Michigan on Dec. 19, 2018. • Originally committed to Michigan Sept. 19, 2018, but flipped to Alabama on Dec. 8, 2018, before flipping back to Michigan. • Also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia, among others. • Recruited by tight ends coach Sherrone Moore.

Did You Know?

• At Nike’s The Opening, he had a 40-yard dash of 4.3 seconds, which would've been tied for the fastest time recorded at the 2018 NFL Combine and would have been tied for the fastest at the NFL Combine since 2006. He also had a vertical leap of 43.6 inches and a shuttle run of 4.22 seconds. • His Nike + Football Rating of 143.76 is the second best in the country. • He competed at the Nike Opening Finals. • At the OSSAA 6A State Championship, he was part of a 4x100 relay team that finished 13th in the state. • Hill has volunteered locally on behalf of his church’s youth programs. • His brother, Justice Hill, was a running back at Oklahoma State and will be in the 2019 NFL Draft.



They Said It

• Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt: “Dax is one of the most dynamic playmakers in this 2019 class. He’s got great size, he covers like a cornerback and he hits a linebacker. I would put him up there with Derwin James and Jabrill Peppers and some of these other great defensive backs that have come out in the last five to 10 years.”

2019 Projection