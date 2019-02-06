Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Four-star safety Quinten Johnson could have a bright future at the viper position. Quinten Johnson's Twitter Account

Washington D.C. St. John's College High four-star safety Quinten Johnson is officially a Wolverine.

Statistics

• Johnson finished his senior year with 35 tackles, including 10 for loss and a sack. He also recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. On offense, he caught 12 passes for 158 yards and a score. • As a junior, Johnson had 20 receptions for 383 yards and eight touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for eight yards and two scores. • As a sophomore, Johnson was used sparingly but still managed to catch four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards and an additional score, and he even threw two touchdown passes.

Honors

• As a senior, Johnson was recognized as an honorable mention for The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team. • Was selected as an Under Armour All American. • As a junior, Johnson was named to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference all-conference second team as a wide receiver.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Michigan on July 3, 2018. • Michigan safeties coach Chris Partridge spearheaded Johnson's recruitment, and defensive coordinator Don Brown was also heavily involved. • Chose Michigan over Alabama, Boston College, North Carolina, Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia, among others.

Did You Know?

• At Nike's Opening regional camp in Las Vegas, Johnson ran a 4.48 in the 40 and a 4.17 in the shuttle drill. He marked a 47.5-foot power ball throw and a 35.1-inch vertical jump for a Nike+ Football Rating of 125.70, good for No. 1 overall at the event. The performance earned him defensive back MVP honors and an invite to The Opening Finals. Johnson's score is eighth best in the country. • Johnson boasts a personal record of 11.2 seconds in the 100-meter dash. • Was named MVP of the WCAC championship game as a junior.

They Said It

Recruiting Guru Tom Lemming: "Johnson is a very physical ball player who can really run. He's thick and fast so I think he could play rover or viper at Michigan. Even if it's not right away, he could grow into that spot too. He also has great instincts and he's played against some of the best players in that area and around the country."

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: "He's a high football IQ guy who's always in the right place at the right time. He's a tough, physical safety who can play inside the box and always seems to find the ball. "He's also a really good team leader. I really liked the way he took over the secondary at St. John's. He was basically the field general for a really talented defense."

2019 Projection