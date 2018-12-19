Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Three-star wide receiver Quintel Kent has a chance to surprise a lot of people once in Ann Arbor. Brandon Brown

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward three-star wide receiver Quintel Kent is officially a Wolverine.

Statistics

• As a senior, Kent had 59 receptions for 924 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. He also racked up 502 yards on kickoff returns and took two back for touchdowns. He played on defense sparingly and recorded 19 tackles with three pass breakups. • As a junior, he had 40 receptions for 625 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

Honors

• As a senior, Kent was named to the Northeast Ohio Lakes All-District first team. • He was also named to the 2018 Division I Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Ohio second team.

Recruitment

• Committed to Michigan Aug. 4, 2018. • Recruitment was led by linebackers coach Al Washington because of his familiarity with Ohio. Former Michigan wide receivers coach Jim McElwain was also involved, as was analyst Roy Roundtree and interim receivers coach Ben McDaniels played a big role in landing Kent as well. • Chose Michigan over mid-level schools like Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Northern Illinois and others.

Did You Know?

• Kent set the St. Edward record for receiving touchdowns in a career with 21, which is a big-time accomplishment at a prominent football school like St. Edward. • Kent helped St. Edward win the Division I state title in 2018 by reeling in eight catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the title contest. The win gave the Eagles their fourth state championship in program history and the first since winning back-to-back titles in 2014-15. • Roundtree invited Kent to Michigan’s camp this past summer, where Kent was named the MVP of the receivers, and ultimately earned his offer from U-M. • Former Wolverine and five-star recruit Kyle Kalis from the class of 2012 is the last prospect from St. Edward to commit to Michigan.

They Said It

Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt: "Kent is an explosive kid. He's a playmaker at wide receiver. He has a game that I think would be best suited on the outside in college, but he doesn't really have the frame to play out there. I think he'd be at a mismatch against a lot of cornerbacks. He's a guy that certainly knows how to make big plays from the wide receiver position."

St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo: "I mean come on — who is making those rankings? He didn't get out and about until just before his senior year when it comes to camps and things like that. He won the MVP at the Michigan camp, no one could guard him at the Northwestern camp — he just makes plays. If everyone knew about him in the eighth and ninth grade he’d be rated much higher. He’s as good as any of those guys with those [higher] rankings, in my opinion."

2019 Projection