Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Rutgers
Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and initial individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the 52-0 shutout win over Rutgers.
Thirty-seven different offensive players logged snaps, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson leading the way with an elite 90.7 grade (nobody else posted higher than an 83.2).
On the other side of the ball, 27 defenders saw action, led by junior defensive end Kwity Paye's 87.5 score. Two of the other top four scores came from defensive linemen in senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp (82.1) and graduate transfer defensive end Michael Danna (76.8).
A note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average. The video below explains more about how their grading system works:
Michigan Football Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
Shea Patterson
|
55 (76.4%)
|
90.7
|
1st
|
Joe Milton
|
14 (19.4%)
|
78.6
|
3rd
|
Michael Sessa
|
3 (4.2%)
|
60.0
|
t-21st
