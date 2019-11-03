Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and initial individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the 38-7 win at Maryland.

Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins posted his highest-ever single-game grade and led the way for the offense, with a 74.2 (a mark of 64.0 is considered average).

On the other side of the ball, no fewer than six defenders played at least 29 snaps and posted grades north of 70.0, led by senior linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche's 83.1, his second-best mark of the season.

The video below explains more about how their grading system works: