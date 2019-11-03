News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts & Initial PFF Grades Vs. Maryland

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine
Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and initial individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the 38-7 win at Maryland.

Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins posted his highest-ever single-game grade and led the way for the offense, with a 74.2 (a mark of 64.0 is considered average).

On the other side of the ball, no fewer than six defenders played at least 29 snaps and posted grades north of 70.0, led by senior linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche's 83.1, his second-best mark of the season.

The video below explains more about how their grading system works:

Michigan Football Quarterbacks

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

Shea Patterson

49 (76.6%)

66.4

7th

Dylan McCaffrey

15 (23.4%)

43.2

24th

Michigan Football Running Backs

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

HB Hassan Haskins

26 (40.6%)

74.2

1st

HB Zach Charbonnet

19 (29.7%)

68.3

6th

HB Tru Wilson

15 (23.4%)

61.8

10th

FB Ben Mason

3 (4.7%)

59.4

t-13th

HB Christian Turner

4 (6.3%)

56.0

20th

Michigan Football Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

TE Sean McKeon

50 (78.1%)

69.5

3rd

WR Nico Collins

37 (57.8%)

69.2

5th

WR Tarik Black

19 (29.7%)

63.7

8th

WR Giles Jackson

2 (3.1%)

60.0

12th

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

34 (53.1%)

59.4

t-13th

TE Luke Schoonmaker

3 (4.7%)

57.8

16th

TE Nick Eubanks

32 (50.0%)

57.7

17th

WR Cornelius Johnson

10 (15.6%)

56.9

18th

WR Ronnie Bell

24 (37.5%)

56.8

19th

TE Erick All

12 (18.8%)

50.8

22nd

WR Mike Sainristil

28 (43.8%)

46.4

23rd

Michigan Football Offensive Line

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

C Cesar Ruiz

64 (100%)

70.1

2nd

LG Ben Bredeson

64 (100%)

69.4

4th

LT Jon Runyan Jr.

64 (100%)

62.3

9th

RT Ryan Hayes

11 (17.2%)

60.8

11th

RG Michael Onwenu

64 (100%)

59.3

15th

RT Jalen Mayfield

55 (85.9%)

54.4

21st

Michigan Football Defensive Line

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Defense

DE Michael Danna

29 (42.0%)

77.5

3rd

DE Aidan Hutchinson

52 (75.4%)

70.5

7th

DE Kwity Paye

47 (68.1%)

69.5

9th

DT Carlo Kemp

50 (72.5%)

68.6

10th

DT Mazi Smith

6 (8.7%)

66.9

12th

DT Jess Speight

9 (13.0%)

66.5

13th

DE Taylor Upshaw

9 (13.0%)

62.2

17th

DT Chris Hinton

8 (11.6%)

61.8

18th

DE Luiji Vilain

9 (13.0%)

60.1

20th

DT Michael Dwumfour

17 (24.6%)

51.4

25th

Michigan Football Linebackers

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Defense

Josh Uche

36 (52.2%)

83.1

1st

Khaleke Hudson

60 (87.0%)

79.4

2nd

Jordan Glasgow

48 (69.6%)

71.6

5th

Jordan Anthony

9 (13.0%)

71.5

6th

Michael Barrett

9 (13.0%)

61.7

19th

Devin Gil

9 (13.0%)

58.4

21st

Anthony Solomon

3 (4.4%)

49.1

27th

Cam McGrone

60 (87.0%)

45.9

28th

Michigan Football Defensive Backs

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

CB Ambry Thomas

41 (59.4%)

72.1

4th

S Hunter Reynolds

8 (11.6%)

70.1

8th

S Josh Metellus

52 (75.4%)

68.0

11th

CB Vincent Gray

36 (52.5%)

64.8

14th

CB Lavert Hill

44 (63.8%)

63.8

15th

S Brad Hawkins

60 (87.0%)

63.1

16th

CB Daxton Hill

21 (30.4%)

58.3

22nd

CB Gemon Green

9 (13.0%)

51.9

23rd

CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell

9 (13.0%)

51.6

24th

S Sammy Faustin

9 (13.0%)

50.9

26th

