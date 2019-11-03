Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts & Initial PFF Grades Vs. Maryland
Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and initial individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the 38-7 win at Maryland.
Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins posted his highest-ever single-game grade and led the way for the offense, with a 74.2 (a mark of 64.0 is considered average).
On the other side of the ball, no fewer than six defenders played at least 29 snaps and posted grades north of 70.0, led by senior linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche's 83.1, his second-best mark of the season.
The video below explains more about how their grading system works:
Michigan Football Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
Shea Patterson
|
49 (76.6%)
|
66.4
|
7th
|
Dylan McCaffrey
|
15 (23.4%)
|
43.2
|
24th
Michigan Football Running Backs
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
HB Hassan Haskins
|
26 (40.6%)
|
74.2
|
1st
|
HB Zach Charbonnet
|
19 (29.7%)
|
68.3
|
6th
|
HB Tru Wilson
|
15 (23.4%)
|
61.8
|
10th
|
FB Ben Mason
|
3 (4.7%)
|
59.4
|
t-13th
|
HB Christian Turner
|
4 (6.3%)
|
56.0
|
20th
Michigan Football Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
TE Sean McKeon
|
50 (78.1%)
|
69.5
|
3rd
|
WR Nico Collins
|
37 (57.8%)
|
69.2
|
5th
|
WR Tarik Black
|
19 (29.7%)
|
63.7
|
8th
|
WR Giles Jackson
|
2 (3.1%)
|
60.0
|
12th
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
34 (53.1%)
|
59.4
|
t-13th
|
TE Luke Schoonmaker
|
3 (4.7%)
|
57.8
|
16th
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
32 (50.0%)
|
57.7
|
17th
|
WR Cornelius Johnson
|
10 (15.6%)
|
56.9
|
18th
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
24 (37.5%)
|
56.8
|
19th
|
TE Erick All
|
12 (18.8%)
|
50.8
|
22nd
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
28 (43.8%)
|
46.4
|
23rd
Michigan Football Offensive Line
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
C Cesar Ruiz
|
64 (100%)
|
70.1
|
2nd
|
LG Ben Bredeson
|
64 (100%)
|
69.4
|
4th
|
LT Jon Runyan Jr.
|
64 (100%)
|
62.3
|
9th
|
RT Ryan Hayes
|
11 (17.2%)
|
60.8
|
11th
|
RG Michael Onwenu
|
64 (100%)
|
59.3
|
15th
|
RT Jalen Mayfield
|
55 (85.9%)
|
54.4
|
21st
Michigan Football Defensive Line
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Defense
|
DE Michael Danna
|
29 (42.0%)
|
77.5
|
3rd
|
DE Aidan Hutchinson
|
52 (75.4%)
|
70.5
|
7th
|
DE Kwity Paye
|
47 (68.1%)
|
69.5
|
9th
|
DT Carlo Kemp
|
50 (72.5%)
|
68.6
|
10th
|
DT Mazi Smith
|
6 (8.7%)
|
66.9
|
12th
|
DT Jess Speight
|
9 (13.0%)
|
66.5
|
13th
|
DE Taylor Upshaw
|
9 (13.0%)
|
62.2
|
17th
|
DT Chris Hinton
|
8 (11.6%)
|
61.8
|
18th
|
DE Luiji Vilain
|
9 (13.0%)
|
60.1
|
20th
|
DT Michael Dwumfour
|
17 (24.6%)
|
51.4
|
25th
Michigan Football Linebackers
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Defense
|
Josh Uche
|
36 (52.2%)
|
83.1
|
1st
|
Khaleke Hudson
|
60 (87.0%)
|
79.4
|
2nd
|
Jordan Glasgow
|
48 (69.6%)
|
71.6
|
5th
|
Jordan Anthony
|
9 (13.0%)
|
71.5
|
6th
|
Michael Barrett
|
9 (13.0%)
|
61.7
|
19th
|
Devin Gil
|
9 (13.0%)
|
58.4
|
21st
|
Anthony Solomon
|
3 (4.4%)
|
49.1
|
27th
|
Cam McGrone
|
60 (87.0%)
|
45.9
|
28th
Michigan Football Defensive Backs
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
CB Ambry Thomas
|
41 (59.4%)
|
72.1
|
4th
|
S Hunter Reynolds
|
8 (11.6%)
|
70.1
|
8th
|
S Josh Metellus
|
52 (75.4%)
|
68.0
|
11th
|
CB Vincent Gray
|
36 (52.5%)
|
64.8
|
14th
|
CB Lavert Hill
|
44 (63.8%)
|
63.8
|
15th
|
S Brad Hawkins
|
60 (87.0%)
|
63.1
|
16th
|
CB Daxton Hill
|
21 (30.4%)
|
58.3
|
22nd
|
CB Gemon Green
|
9 (13.0%)
|
51.9
|
23rd
|
CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell
|
9 (13.0%)
|
51.6
|
24th
|
S Sammy Faustin
|
9 (13.0%)
|
50.9
|
26th
---
