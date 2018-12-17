Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

According to a tweet from Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy, sophomore defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon is leaving the program.

He came to Ann Arbor as a five-star prospect from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the 2017 recruiting class, but battled injuries during his time in the winged helmet.

Solomon played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2017, and totaled 18 tackles and two tackles for loss while starting three of the team's final five contests.

He dealt with injuries this past season and was limited to just five games, and only tallied six stops (none for loss).

His departure leaves U-M thin at defensive tackle, with junior Carlo Kemp and redshirt sophomore Michael Dwumfour being the lone significant contributors who are returning in 2019.