Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game Notes, Part I – QB Play, More
Michigan football’s spring practice ended Saturday with a scrimmage at the Big House. Here’s part one of what we’ve learned …
Quarterback Cade McNamara’s Blue team beat J.J. McCarthy’s Maize team on a day in which both signal callers had their ups and downs.
Click here for our full report: ITF EXTRA: Spring Game Notes, Part I - QB Play and More
RELATED: Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring
