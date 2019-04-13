Michigan held its annual spring scrimmage Saturday, and while it wasn’t a full-fledged game, there was a lot of scrimmaging. There wasn’t a lot of tackling, however. It was more “thud” and even touch when it came to the quarterbacks, but there was some hitting and plenty of passing. In talking to the defenders at halftime (when players were made available), it was clear this is going to be a pass heavy offense.

“Significantly more passing,” senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said with a grin. That and the tempo has made it an interesting spring, Kemp said, trying to keep up.

There were a lot of hands on hips and gasping for breath on that side of the ball. The offense overall looked … different. In a good way. There was run-pass option, regular option, misdirection — the results weren’t always great, but it wasn’t “line up and run it at you” stuff, either.

More ...



