Redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt freshman Joe Milton and senior Shea Patterson all discussed their respective performances in Saturday's spring game at Michigan Stadium, while also explaining how they've adjusted to first-year coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.

