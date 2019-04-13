Spring Game Videos: McCaffrey, Milton & Patterson Discuss Gattis' Offense
Redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt freshman Joe Milton and senior Shea Patterson all discussed their respective performances in Saturday's spring game at Michigan Stadium, while also explaining how they've adjusted to first-year coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson
