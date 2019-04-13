Ticker
Spring Game Videos: McCaffrey, Milton & Patterson Discuss Gattis' Offense

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Staff Writers
Xhsn2htluyflp0vjzqii
Shea Patterson completed 64.6 percent of his passes last year and finished with a 22-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
AP Images

Redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt freshman Joe Milton and senior Shea Patterson all discussed their respective performances in Saturday's spring game at Michigan Stadium, while also explaining how they've adjusted to first-year coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey

Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson

