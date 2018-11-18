After beating IU 31-20 on Senior Day, Michigan stayed put in the rankings at No. 4.

Michigan stayed at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 after beating Syracuse 31-20, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 10 after beating Maryland 52-51, Penn State rose one spot after beating Rutgers 20-7 and Northwestern jumped four spots to No. 20 after beating Minnesota 24-14.



