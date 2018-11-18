Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 13:29:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Stays at No. 4

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are the No.4 team in the country.
Lon Horwedel
After beating IU 31-20 on Senior Day, Michigan stayed put in the rankings at No. 4.

Michigan stayed at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 after beating Syracuse 31-20, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 10 after beating Maryland 52-51, Penn State rose one spot after beating Rutgers 20-7 and Northwestern jumped four spots to No. 20 after beating Minnesota 24-14.


In the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan stayed put at No. 4. Notre Dame stayed at No.3, Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 10, Penn State jumped one spot to No. 14 and Northwestern moved up five spots to No. 21.

In the S&P+ rankings, Michigan stayed put at No. 4, Notre Dame stayed at No. 6, Ohio State stayed at No. 8, Penn State dropped one spot to No. 14 and Wisconsin dropped two spots to No. 19. Michigan stayed at No. 4 in ESPN’s FPI ranking and CBS’s power rankings.

