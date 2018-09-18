Gerald Ford was the 48th president of the United States. AP Images

Jack and Jim Harbaugh were joined by Claire Shubert (the director of engagement and programming for the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation) and Don Holloway (curator of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum) on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast to reminisce about the former President and Wolverine:

Holloway, on Ford's relationship with Willis Ward at Michigan:

"Ford was signing up for classes at Michigan one day when he spotted Willis Ward, who was from Detroit. Ward was actually perhaps better known for his exploits on the track than on the football field at the time. "Just getting Ward on campus was a tough haul for head coach Harry Kipke at the time — he wanted an integrated team and wanted the school to become more integrated as well. The friendship was struck up on the first day between Ford and Ward and continued for all four of their years there. "Ford was good enough to make the traveling squad for the football team, but the substitution rules back then said a player could not come back into a game before the half once they had exited. "When the team traveled, the two would room together. They actually only won one game in 1934, and it was the controversial affair against Georgia Tech. "The Yellow Jackets refused to take the field against an integrated team, and insisted Ward sit out, and they'd sit out one of their players as compensation. "Ward considered quitting the team afterward, as did Ford because he saw the unfairness in the situation." "Michigan prevailed, 9-2, but the whole ordeal dispirited the team."

Jim Harbaugh, on the decision to sit Willis Ward in 1934:

"To make that bad of a decision — whoever made it — had to be done for ego or spite. That's the only rationale you could use for someone making that bad of a decision. "You're cutting the legs out of the entire team and showing that you don't have your team's back. "Ford's track record always indicated he did whatever was best for the team, and as a leader, you have to make the right decision."

Holloway, on Ford's time aboard a military aircraft carrier:

"He struck up a relationship with the captain of the aircraft carrier he was on after college, who happened to be a big Notre Dame fan — the captain was familiar with Ford's playing days though. "Lots of people on the ship knew about Ford from his playing days as well — he had taken part in the Shriners All-Star Game, along with the All-Star Game at Soldier Field in 1935. "When a position opened up that would get him off the 40-mm mount he was on and onto the command bridge, the captain ordered Ford to do so. The new position made him the Assistant Navigator of the ship, which also meant he was Officer of the Deck during general quarters. "Ford loved it because he got to be in the middle of things. He treasured his time aboard that ship."

Holloway, on the lessons Ford learned during his football days:

"One of the lessons he took from playing football was how it's a team sport and people are to give themselves up for the success of the team. When you do that, it gives an opportunity for others to shine, but it's a shine that reflects on the entire team. "Ford also learned people have to make important decisions, and you own whatever decisions you make. "He knew the decision he made to pardon Nixon wold reflect his team, and it would probably foul 1976 and his drive to be elected president in his own right. "Ford said he had to make it, thinking about the welfare of 220,000,000 Americans, not just one person."

Holloway, on Ford and Bo Schembechler's relationship: