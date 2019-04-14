There seems to be a clear picture as to who Michigan’s starters will be at nine of the 11 positions on offense this fall, with the lone two question marks residing at running back and right tackle.

Redshirt freshman Christian Turner is viewed as the favorite to win the starting gig in the former, but the latter remains an ongoing 50/50 battle according to position coach Ed Warinner.

Redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber and redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield are the candidates, and have been splitting the reps equally with one another throughout the entirety of spring ball.

With that being said, Stueber was the first right tackle onto the field for Saturday’s spring game.

“Coach Harbaugh is big on meritocracy, and preaches that competition brings out the best in everyone,” the redshirt sophomore explained. “It’s not just like that at right tackle though, but all across the board on our team.

“Jalen and I are both great players. We actually have similar styles of play, though he is still learning the playbook since he is a year younger than I am. That comes with time, and I’m certainly not going to talk down on him at all.”

Whoever wins the starting job will need to be in outstanding physical shape to operate first-year coordinator Josh Gattis’ up-tempo, no huddle offense.

The system is a complete overhaul from Michigan’s grind-it-out, control the clock type of attack they employed last year, but Stueber loves the way his teammates have responded to it.

“The whole team is adapting to Coach Gattis’ style,” the right tackle exclaimed. “What worked last year will continue to work, but he’s just bringing more to the table. As linemen, we’re not necessarily worried about who’s blocking who, but instead that we can work together as a unit in this outside zone scheme — that’s something that has changed from last year.

“We’ve switched offenses every year I’ve been here, but the communication is a lot clearer this time around. We’re streamlining everything and have one call that can make everything happen at once.

“Stuff isn’t clunky and overbearing, and that has helped with the speed of play and getting to the line faster. Gattis has done a great job of having us commit to this style, and all the players have been on top of it when it comes to learning the playbook.”

According to several others, the early enrollee freshmen have been particularly aggressive in getting the playbook mentally down pat.

One freshman's name has surfaced more than others this spring, and sure enough was the lone name Stueber singled out today.

“[Freshman wideout] Mikey [Sainristil] is doing great,” the right tackle exclaimed. “The new offense has given guys a lot more opportunities to shine, especially the early enrollees who have been able to adjust to the speed of the game.

“The practices are also longer in the spring and more grueling, so if you’re able to get through those, then fall camp is more manageable.”