As of Thanksgiving 2018, Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were flying high.

The Wolverines had won 10 straight games. They had beaten Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State, all of whom were ranked, back to back to back. They were the No. 4 team in the country. They were a win against Ohio State away from heading to the Big Ten Championship Game and being in a prime spot to go to the playoffs. And they were road favorites against the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh was on the verge of breaking through the ceiling and delivering on the expectations that were bestowed upon the Michigan program when he arrived in Ann Arbor as its savior in 2015.

Yet suddenly, less than a year later, it feels like Harbaugh and Michigan are in a free fall.