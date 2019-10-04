News More News
Kirk Ferentz's No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to take on Jim Harbaugh's 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

We look at how the two teams stack up and what the matchups will look like Saturday in the noon game and where the two teams are ranked in various analytics:

The Michigan Wolverines and wideout Nico Collins take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a top-20 matchup this Saturday at the Big House. (USA Today Sports)

Comparison: ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)

Michigan: 14th ranked nationally with FPI score of 15.2.

Iowa: 17th ranked nationally with FPI score of 14.0.

U-M has a slight edge over Iowa in FPI, but the Hawkeyes edge out the Wolverines in Team Efficiency by a wide margin, according to ESPN:

Michigan: 62nd in team efficiency with a rating of 55.3.

Iowa: 21st in team efficiency with a rating of 78.0.

Comparison: Football Outsiders' SP+ Rankings

SP+ Rankings are compiled based on what Football Outsiders' Bill Connelly has deemed the Five Factors of college football: efficiency, explosiveness, field position and finishing drives; a fifth factor, turnovers, is informed marginally by sack rates, the only quality-based statistic that has a consistent relationship with turnover margins.

Here's how the two teams stack up:

Michigan: 13th nationally with an SP+ score of 18.5.

Iowa: 20th nationally with an SP+ score of 17.0.

{{ article.author_name }}