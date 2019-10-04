We look at how the two teams stack up and what the matchups will look like Saturday in the noon game and where the two teams are ranked in various analytics:

Kirk Ferentz's No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to take on Jim Harbaugh's 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan: 14th ranked nationally with FPI score of 15.2.

Iowa: 17th ranked nationally with FPI score of 14.0.

U-M has a slight edge over Iowa in FPI, but the Hawkeyes edge out the Wolverines in Team Efficiency by a wide margin, according to ESPN:

Michigan: 62nd in team efficiency with a rating of 55.3.

Iowa: 21st in team efficiency with a rating of 78.0.