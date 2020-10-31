The line for today’s Michigan – MSU game opened at 23.5, ballooned to 25 and suddenly dropped to 21 Friday, meaning many were putting money on the Spartans. Here are three reasons Saturday’s game could be closer than many might think, two U-M players to watch Saturday and one prediction.

THREE WAYS MSU CAN STAY IN THE GAME SATURDAY

3. Stop the run. In ESPN’s SP+ rankings, MSU ranks No. 60 overall, but the defense was ranked No. 17 in the country even after giving up 38 points to Rutgers. The Spartans allowed 5.7 yards per pass (30 attempts), and while the Scarlet Knights spent much of the second half running clock, they had a hard time running the ball. They managed 106 yards, 2.6 per rush.

Rutgers is thought to be awful, of course, but you can’t tell everything from a first game. Look at Minnesota, which gave up 45 points in an overtime loss at Maryland Friday and looked awful against the run.

Will the Wolverines be able to move the ball on the ground Saturday? And how will redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton respond if and when he faces some third and longs?

