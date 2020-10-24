The 3-2-1: A Potential Surprise Starter, Players To Watch, More
Michigan finally takes the field tonight, but we’ve already learned a bit about the Big Ten. Wisconsin is as good as we thought they’d be out of the gate under quarterback Graham Mertz, albeit agai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news