Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines enter the Big Ten season as one of the favorites to capture the title. Here’s our take on the schedule in 3-2-1 format … the three toughest games, two dangerous games and a must win.

THREE TOUGHEST GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

3. Notre Dame (Oct. 26) — The fact that this series resumed in the first game of the season a year ago and after the two teams had last played in South Bend (2013) … well, makes no sense. Michigan’s offensive line jelled later in the season last year, and that would have been a better time to face the Irish. It was U-M’s second-worst showing of the year other than the Bowl game, which felt like an exhibition.

The Oct. 26 meeting makes no sense, either. The Fighting Irish get a bye week before playing the Wolverines and U-M will face Gipper and Co. coming off a likely night game at Penn State. This is a talented team on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Ian Book.