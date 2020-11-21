Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Where's Hassan Haskins ... & A Pass Rush?
Michigan faces Rutgers Saturday night as an 11.5-point favorite. We take a look at players we’re anxious to see, more heading into the primetime contest.Three Things We Want To See More Of Saturday...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news