TheWolverine - Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Who Are The Big Ten Decision Makers?

Today's 3-2-1 Column ... are there too many cooks in the Big Ten's kitchen? And what's Kevin Warren's role? That and more ...

THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED ABOUT THE BIG TEN LEADERSHIP

3. They won’t be pressured into a decision.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is chair of a Big Ten football scheduling subcommittee, one of five committees/subcommittees. That seems like an awful lot.

But Alvarez is facing huge deficits if they don't play, yet he still seems to be erring on the side of caution.

"Before the presidents and chancellors give us the go-ahead to play, they're going to have to feel comfortable that the medical questions that they had, the things presented to them by our doctors in the Big Ten, that they're answered," Alvarez told the Wisconsin athletic board last week, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"It's as simple as that. It's not some magical date or who does the best lobbying (hello, Ohio State coach Ryan Day). Questions have to be answered, and we're getting more questions answered with testing."