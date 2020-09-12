TheWolverine - Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Who Are The Big Ten Decision Makers?

Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Who Are The Big Ten Decision Makers?
Today's 3-2-1 Column ... are there too many cooks in the Big Ten's kitchen? And what's Kevin Warren's role? That and more ...
THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED ABOUT THE BIG TEN LEADERSHIP
3. They won’t be pressured into a decision.
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is chair of a Big Ten football scheduling subcommittee, one of five committees/subcommittees. That seems like an awful lot.
But Alvarez is facing huge deficits if they don't play, yet he still seems to be erring on the side of caution.
"Before the presidents and chancellors give us the go-ahead to play, they're going to have to feel comfortable that the medical questions that they had, the things presented to them by our doctors in the Big Ten, that they're answered," Alvarez told the Wisconsin athletic board last week, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"It's as simple as that. It's not some magical date or who does the best lobbying (hello, Ohio State coach Ryan Day). Questions have to be answered, and we're getting more questions answered with testing."
2. The Big Ten ‘return to competition task force’ involves an awful lot of people … and some of them seem hellbent on not playing.
It’s tough enough to reach a consensus these days when there are five people in a room with different beliefs. Again, the Big Ten is dealing with five different committees and subcommittees made up of several different people.
The ‘steering committee,’ for example, ‘is composed of a subgroup of the Committee of Presidents/Chancellors’ and ‘will work with each subcommittee to ensure the necessary protocols and processes are in place prior to resuming competition.’
It also includes Minnesota President Joan Gaebel, whose Regents voted 9-3 recently not to proceed with football this fall, and Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway.
Holloway offered this up recently:
